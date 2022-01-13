Amadori: niece Francesca fired on the spot

CESENA The granddaughter of Francesco Amadori, the poultry entrepreneur known on TV for the claim ‘Word of Francesco Amadori’, was fired by the cooperative company that bears the name of her grandfather, founder, now 89 years old. To give the news is the edition of Cesena, where the company is based, of Rest of the Carlino.

Francesca Amadori was the group’s communications manager. From what has been learned, relations between the parties had been tense for some time and on Tuesday morning the notice of the termination of the employment relationship was delivered to the niece with immediate effect.

The Gesco operating consortium of the Amadori group confirmed the termination of the employment relationship “for reasons that are consistent and respectful of company principles and rules”, specifying that “these rules are valid for all employees without any distinction”. The reasons are not yet known.

The episode led to the convening of the shareholders’ meeting of Romagna Initiative, a consortium that brings together the main industrial realities of Romagna. After explaining the situation, the shareholders thanked Francesca Amadori for her role, asking her to remain in her post.

Rumors have been circulating for some time about a possible professional breakup between the woman and the family-run group. Francesca’s father, Flavio, is its president.