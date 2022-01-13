Amadori, war in the family: the niece Francesca fired on the spot as communications manager: “Same rules for everyone”

“Word of Francesco Amadori! ”: And this time his word fell to his niece Francesca, licensed by the poultry company known throughout Italy also for its TV commercials. Francesca Amadori was responsible for the group’s communication. To give the news is the edition of Cesena, where the company is based, del Rest of the Carlino. From what has been learned, relations between the parties had been tense for some time and on Tuesday morning the notice of the termination of the employment relationship was delivered to the niece with immediate effect. It has not yet been understood what the triggering reason for the decision was. It was she who, among other things, had been responsible for publishing Words by Francesco Amadori, a 140-page book in which the entrepreneur retraced his life.

The operative consortium Gesco of the group Amadori confirmed the termination of the employment relationship “for coherent reasons and respectful of company principles and rules “, specifying that” these rules are valid for all employees without any distinction“. The episode led to the convening of the shareholders’ meeting of Romagna Initiative, a consortium that brings together the main industrial realities of Romagna. After explaining the situation, the shareholders thanked Francesca Amadori for her role, asking her to remain in her post.

Rumors have been circulating for some time about a possible professional breakup between the woman and the family-run group. Francesca’s father, Flavio, is its president.

It is only the beginning of what appears to be a family war. The Corriere.it says that Francesca Amadori is ready to “evaluate the more appropriate initiatives to oppose me to a provision that I consider unfair and illegitimate and which does not concern the violation of any company rule, on the contrary finding a basis in other logics that must be ascertained in the appropriate offices “.