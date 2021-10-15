News

Amal and Clooney go out to dinner, there they are hand in hand

Paparazzi in New York on their way to the restaurant are serene and in love


A few days ago George and Amal had made sparks on the red carpet of the movie “The Tender Bar”, serene and smiling as they hugged in front of the flashes. Those smiles made in favor of the lens are the same that the paparazzi steal in New York in a private moment, just before entering the restaurant for a romantic couple dinner.

That there is harmony between them, it can also be seen from the look. The lawyer is wearing a blue minidress that leaves her long legs bare, and a black mask on her face. Inverted colors for the actor, in a total black suit and mask in the same shade as his wife’s dress. They left the twins at home for one night Alexander and Ella to enjoy a moment of tender lovebirds.

