Amal and George Clooney, the return of the couple looks

Thanks to the restrictions and lockdowns of last year and a half, many celebrities have literally disappeared from the radar of photographers. Between these, Amal and George Clooney, whose last public appearance was in October 2019 – well before the pandemic begins – on the streets of Manhattan. Now, however, the actor and the lawyer seem to have finally returned to the spotlight and, with them, the beloved looks sported by the couple. The occasion of the return in front of the public was the premiere of the latest film by George Clooney, The Tender Bar, in Los Angeles, so the two seem to have perfectly coordinated in style choices.

On the occasion of the film presentation, Amal and George Clooney both opted for the timeless black: the actor wore a Giorgio Armani suit, choosing not to wear a tie and to leave the first buttons of his shirt open for a more casual effect. Amal, on the other hand, wore a splendid cut-out dress at the navel level, with a skirt with a shorter hem on the front, and maxi silver details that echoed the splendid, maxi dangle earrings from the Reflection de Cartier collection.

The premiere of The Tender Bar it was undoubtedly an event that awakened the glamorous side of the couple, but also a “night out” without their children, the twins Alexander and Ella. Could this be the beginning of a new parade of matchy matchy (and not) look by Amal and George Clooney? Waiting for the next appearance, we have selected the their 10 best pair outfits, in the gallery.

