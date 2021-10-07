Amal Clooney: Here’s what George Clooney teaches our children

“I couldn’t give them trigonometry lessons!”… He is George Clooney (61) and they are Ella and Alexander, the twins who turned 5 on June 6th. Mom is Amal Clooney, who returned to the red carpet alongside her husband The Tender Bar. George Clooney’s new directorial film…

Red carpet location, Los Angeles. The atmosphere, glam and sophisticated as in pre-Covid times. What were the premieres of / with George Clooney films before the pandemic and restrictions. Before the lockdown. Those that we make you relive, one by one, in the gallery above.

Amal Clooney, the most fashionable lawyer on the planet

And exactly as then, the reporters have also focused on Amal, the most fashionable and famous / powerful lawyer on the planet. Must question: Dad George and the twins. Those photographed with parents and friends on a motorboat on Lake Como in early September …

Life in quarantine

This time, the topic was life in quarantine. At the first red carpet in attendance, the couple proved to be “always the same”. The watchword, in the family, remains “irony”. The challenge, who jokes more …

“What was it like living with a family and in quarantine the last year and a half? Like everyone, we were inundated with the terrible news that came to us every day from the outside world. We adults were sick, of course, but the kids were 4 and a half when it all started… It’s not that they were that aware of what was going on. And at their age, let’s say that I certainly couldn’t teach them trigonometry … “Dad George said.

George, teacher of life and jokes

The fact is that mother Amal had just revealed what were the “life lessons” that the two-time Oscar winner had given to the children, locked in the house during the lockdown. “George is a great teacher. For Ella and Alexander he is a true teacher… What has he taught them in these months? We mostly say to make jokes. We will see how they will put his teachings into practice. We just have to wait”.

Her husband agrees … George, at Amal’s words, smiled and confirmed: “Only time will tell if my teachings have been adequate”…

Ella and Alexander, as far as they are concerned, continue to be the most mysterious twins on the planet. The photos “stolen” by the paparazzi in Laglio or Los Angeles continue to show them to us only from afar. Pixel faces for privacy. There are only old images taken in New York when they were a couple of years old, in mum’s arms. Their faces, so close together, we have never seen them since …

Ella and Alexander, no photos but the many anecdotes of father George

To portray them, the words of father George during the interviews. On the edge of the red carpet, as in this case. Or during the hosted. Like when, to Ellen Degeneres, he had told who were fond of pizza. The Margherita, simple, sprinkled with rocket. And above all if prepared by Viviana Frizzi, the chef from Como, her personal cook. Who knows if the ritual is still weekly: pizza at home, once a week …

And then there was the confession to Jimmy Kimmel. The one in which dad George told of how the two sons spoke Italian so “fluently” as to say “papa s… .zo”. “We did a stupid thing, Amal and me. We allowed them to arm themselves with a foreign language that neither of us knows. So, when I say “now go back inside and clean your room”, I hear the answer: “Dad is an asshole” …

Things that happen in the Clooney house. Where is it the art of jokes is more important than trigonometry. And most likely it will be like that in the future too …

