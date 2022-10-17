Amal Clooney shone in an ultra-sleek flowy green dress by Del Core

amal clooney He dazzled in his most recent appearance at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. There he offered us a moment worthy of Hollywood.

Celebrities such as Eiza González, Kaia Gerber, Julia Roberts, Jessica Chastain and many more, passed through the Red carpet before the ceremony.

But Amal and George ClooneyThey did not leave us indifferent. The power couple struck a note of elegance with their matching formal suits. The Oscar-winning actor wore a polished black tuxedo, and his wife, Amal, chose a green silk and tulle dress without suspenders with drapes and ruffles.

Amal Clooney’s green tulle dress

This fluid creation of Amal Clooney, the queen of party dresseswas designed by one of the most popular fashion brands of the moment, of the Corefor its 2023 resort collection.

Founded in 2020 by designer Daniel DelCoreA former Gucci alumnus, the brand is fast becoming a celebrity favourite; Stars like Tessa Thompson, Lily James and Jennifer Lawrence have also sported his refined and romantic designs.

This was certainly an especially fresh fashion choice for the lawyer, who normally gravitates toward vintage gowns or custom creations from prominent fashion houses like Oscar de la Renta or Richard Quinn.

Her ethereal ensemble last night proved that she still has the best style and timeless elegance that we all need in fashion.

Amal Clooney’s elegant dresses

Obviously, this is not the first time that Amal has surprised us with a stunning creation in draped tulle. If we go back a bit, to 2017, we remember a stunning appearance by Mrs. Clooney in a purple dress with a train.

On that occasion, the mix of tulles and intricate draping were a creation of the Versace workshops and her short, bombshell-style hair evoked great drama. His tear drop earrings were also worthy of study