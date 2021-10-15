Amal Clooney star in London saved by George Clooney

Special guests of the red carpet of the London Film FestivaAmal and George Clooney enchanted the catwalk appearing as a real Hollywood star couple. Invited to the first The Tender Bar, Clooney’s latest upcoming films, the couple has monopolized the attention of the flashes for its beauty. In particular Amal was defined divine by the insiders who could not than appreciate the ultra-elegant outfit chosen by the lawyer.

Amal enchants the London film festival: total white look

While not a movie star Amal opted for a true diva dress, a exhilarating total white look. Mermaid dress with train, strapless neckline with knot the dress is completely covered in white sequins with shades in pink. The neckline and the final tail effect enhance the shapes and the beauty of the handsome lawyer who, even if he is not directly part of the world of international cinema, has certainly conquered some of the attitudes of a true star alongside his famous husband.

The 16Arlington designer dress was completed by an always white feather boa, clutch with gold details and white satin pumps. A look with attention to the smallest details even in the decidedly sophisticated make-up and in the choice of keeping the hair loose with a 50s diva effect. Amal has certainly not gone unnoticed, her shining beauty has obscured at times even the celebrity of her husband who has always remained by his side.

Amal Clooney risk of slip: this is what happened

On the red carpet Amal Clooney has focused media attention on herself and photographers even if he risked falling by tripping over his own train. TO save her from the slip and a certain bad figure the husband who has supported her on several occasions, avoiding her sensational fall.

Amal’s heels got caught in the train and George immediately became aware of his wife’s difficulties supporting her. The event assistants also arrived immediately and helped the lawyer not to fall. Accident passed almost on the sly, George immediately resumed his catwalk with his beautiful wife and enjoyed the wonderful evening without further complications.