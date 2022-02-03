Amal Clooney wishes to the charming lawyer wife of the famous actor

Turns today, February 3, 2021, 44 years old Amal Alamuddin Clooneythe lawyer who had a put her head right George Clooney, the most coveted bachelor in Hollywood. The lady in question is truly one of the most envied wives on the planet! Born in Beirutin Lebanon, naturalized British, Amal Ramzi Alamuddinthis is her name before she became Mrs. Clooney, is a lawyer specialized in international law And human rights. To the general public she is known as the woman who has succeeded in a titanic undertaking to say the least: to make the famous Hollywood actor fall in love and marry. To tell the truth, Amal is strong in a respectable career.

She is one of the most influential Arab women in the world, she defended, among others, Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaksthe Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko, and reporter Mohamed Fahmy. She is the author of essays and publications on international criminal law, she has taught criminal law at the University of London. She was an advisor to Kofi Annan on the Syrian question, and, again for theUN, advisor to the commission on the assassination of Lebanese premier Rafik Hariri. In 2015 you started working on the recognition of Armenian genocide.

Amal Clooney: a woman not only charming, but of great content

A stellar career and a lucky life not only in work, but also in love thanks to George Clooney the man who so many had hoped to marry, see chapter Elisabetta Canalis, his historic ex. Amal and George swear eternal love, with a fairytale wedding on September 27, 2014 in Ca ‘Farsetti, Venice. The famous English agency takes care of the organization of the happy event Lanza & Baucina, which entrusts the banqueting to Salza Catering and the floral arrangement to Munaretto. To celebrate the wedding is Walter Veltroni, Oscar de la Renta is the maison that deals with the wedding dress. A wedding that lasts several days and for the occasion the charming Amal, a top model physique, has the opportunity to wear creations signed by Giambattista Valli, Dolce & Gabbana, Stella McCartney And Alexander McQueen. The story has just begun. The couple on June 6, 2017 gives birth to twins: She And Alexander. Amal is active in the worldly life of the jet set and is considered a style icon undisputed in the fashion scene. But not only. Together with her husband and her family she is very active in the charity. In short, everyone is bewitched by Amal, it is appropriate to say it!

During the Covid health emergency, the couple donated over a million dollars

The beneficiaries of the Clooney donations are many: The Motion Picture and Television Fund, the SAG-AFTRA FUND and the Los Angeles Mayors Fund. Amal and her family have also opened their summer home in The garlicon Lake Como, for charity, part of the work of the Clooney Foundation, which works to promote justice and human rights around the world. In a recent Inter a People, George Clooney stated that as soon as he saw Amal, his life changed forever. “This is the most extraordinary, intelligent, brilliant and beautiful woman I have ever met “- the actor said without hesitation. “Sentite, I didn’t want to get married, and I didn’t want to have children. And then this extraordinary human being came into my lifeAmal, and I am madly in love. From the moment I met her I knew that everything was going to be different. Confronting each other, we told ourselves how lucky we were to have found each other and she convinced me that this fortune had to be shared with others. So we decided to try to have children, and I must say that it was very exciting because I was really convinced that that was not my destiny and I was fine with it “. Amal wishes that luck always smiles on you!

