Amal Clooney’s are chic

Amal and George Clooney, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are at dinner. No, this is not the beginning of a joke but the prelude to a “normal” Los Angeles dinner. The two longtime friendly couples met in the City of Angels for a quiet sushi dinner at Los Angeles’s Nobu restaurant. Paparazzati while they were waiting for their cars at the end of the evening, the harmony between old friends and the sublime style of Amal Clooney. No classic coats, mannish suits or bon ton dresses because this time we were won over by a couple of black trousers hyper sensual. The lawyer looked stunning in her chic outfit for an evening with friends as she strolled in high suede boots clinging to her recently returned George. In fact, in recent months, the actor has made a fixed stop in Australia where he is shooting the production of the film Ticket to Paradise, temporarily interrupted due to the Covid-19 emergency.

It will be the happiness of having her husband close again or the beauty of an evening spent with friends eating raw fish but Amal looked gorgeous in her look. Go hard or go home seems to be the motto of the lawyer who sported the trousers of our wishes for Winter 2022 with grit and skill. A sensual and enveloping model, with a leather effect, characterized by the waist that perfectly wrapped the sinuous shapes of Amal Clooney. The soft, shiny fabric reflected everything making George’s wife shine with her own light.

The look with a pair of leather pants it’s not as simple and straightforward as wearing a pair of jeans. For this reason, many of us tend to discard them, folding them back into the very secure canvas of Genoa. Amal however intercepted in the leather pants a winning model that wraps the shapes enhancing them by combining it with a pair of high boots that raise the silhouette to the stars. To complete the look, a semitransparent black top combined with an oversized mustard-colored jacket that goes straight down the hips with a belt to be tightened at the waist, but Amal preferred to leave it unfastened so as to reveal all the sensuality of the black sweater. Perfect replacement for the black pants, typical of rock culture, leather trousers today are mixed with tailored coats, sneakers or high boots with a wide shaft adapting to the style of those who are not afraid to dare.

