Amal Clooney’s is gorgeous

By day, by night, for a business meeting, a gala dinner, a royal wedding or a speech at the United Nations, dress inspired by Amal Clooney it is always the right choice. And it’s not easy to go from a law firm to a red carpet look without a single slip. For Amal Clooney, however, everything seems easy and every time she becomes one of the most elegant guests of every event she attends. The lawyer attended with her husband George Clooney at the premiere of her first film as a director: The Tender Bar, which recounts the memoirs of writer JR Moehringer. A special appointment for which Amal Clooney she chose the look and the dress, ça va sans dire, perfect.

Amal and George Clooney at the presentation of the film The Tender Bar, George’s directorial debut. Steve GranitzGetty Images

On the occasion of the presentation Amal and George Clooney gave their best. Perhaps because they felt the lack of photographers’ lenses, the red of the red carpet, or the joy of returning hand in hand, but the two Clooney they were more radiant (and beautiful) than ever. Amal for the occasion she wore a semitransparent dress characterized by a black and silver abstract print reminiscent of flowers. The dress, signed by the 16Arlington brand, has an original design, with an asymmetrical skirt longer in the back and shorter in the front, with a suggestive cut-out (a timeless trend of the season) at the navel level. Amal Clooney she paired her elegant black dress with spectacular black sandals embellished with large crystal applications on the instep. Add a pair of Cartier’s Reflection collection chandelier earrings and you’ll get a stunning head-to-toe look. George at his side in a total black suit by Giorgio Armani, seemed to have chosen the look to further enhance the beauty of his wife. Coincidence or not, Amal Clooney shone with a sophisticated look, with a sensual note and, above all, with a lot of class.

For the occasion, Amal wore an asymmetrical dress by 16Arlington and George Clooney a black Giorgio Armani suit. Amy SussmanGetty Images

Amal and George Clooney together again at a public event for the first time since the 2019 London premiere of Catch-22, made the evening a triumphant return to the red carpet. However, it may take some time before we see them together again. Both Clooneys have big commitments for 2021. In September, Amal was appointed as Special Adviser for the Darfur region of Sudan at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. George, meanwhile, will bring some lightness to the big screen by reuniting with Julia Roberts for the upcoming romantic comedy. Ticket to Paradise. So, at least for now, it’s goodbye (in a big way).

