News

Amal Clooney’s is gorgeous

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

By day, by night, for a business meeting, a gala dinner, a royal wedding or a speech at the United Nations, dress inspired by Amal Clooney it is always the right choice. And it’s not easy to go from a law firm to a red carpet look without a single slip. For Amal Clooney, however, everything seems easy and every time she becomes one of the most elegant guests of every event she attends. The lawyer attended with her husband George Clooney at the premiere of her first film as a director: The Tender Bar, which recounts the memoirs of writer JR Moehringer. A special appointment for which Amal Clooney she chose the look and the dress, ça va sans dire, perfect.

amal clooney dress

Amal and George Clooney at the presentation of the film The Tender Bar, George’s directorial debut.

Steve GranitzGetty Images

On the occasion of the presentation Amal and George Clooney gave their best. Perhaps because they felt the lack of photographers’ lenses, the red of the red carpet, or the joy of returning hand in hand, but the two Clooney they were more radiant (and beautiful) than ever. Amal for the occasion she wore a semitransparent dress characterized by a black and silver abstract print reminiscent of flowers. The dress, signed by the 16Arlington brand, has an original design, with an asymmetrical skirt longer in the back and shorter in the front, with a suggestive cut-out (a timeless trend of the season) at the navel level. Amal Clooney she paired her elegant black dress with spectacular black sandals embellished with large crystal applications on the instep. Add a pair of Cartier’s Reflection collection chandelier earrings and you’ll get a stunning head-to-toe look. George at his side in a total black suit by Giorgio Armani, seemed to have chosen the look to further enhance the beauty of his wife. Coincidence or not, Amal Clooney shone with a sophisticated look, with a sensual note and, above all, with a lot of class.

amal clooney dress

For the occasion, Amal wore an asymmetrical dress by 16Arlington and George Clooney a black Giorgio Armani suit.

Amy SussmanGetty Images

Amal and George Clooney together again at a public event for the first time since the 2019 London premiere of Catch-22, made the evening a triumphant return to the red carpet. However, it may take some time before we see them together again. Both Clooneys have big commitments for 2021. In September, Amal was appointed as Special Adviser for the Darfur region of Sudan at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. George, meanwhile, will bring some lightness to the big screen by reuniting with Julia Roberts for the upcoming romantic comedy. Ticket to Paradise. So, at least for now, it’s goodbye (in a big way).

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT

paris

gallery

The Italian who married the last Tsar

READ NOW

Loading...
Advertisements

gallery

The desperate protests of Afghan women

READ NOW

haircuts fall 2021

Trendy haircuts for autumn

READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
927
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
822
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
819
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
816
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
816
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
794
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
742
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top