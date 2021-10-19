Amal wears the mini dress and leaves George Clooney breathless



Amal Clooney, the divine dress and the almost ruinous fall

Amal Clooney, 43, literally takes your breath away, showing off a mini dress by Stella McCartney, with an asymmetrical tail that leaves the toned and perfect legs uncovered. Not even her husband George Clooney can resist her charms.

Amal and George Clooney were surprised during a romantic dinner in New York at One If By Land restaurant, Two If By Sea. The Hollywood star is busy promoting his latest film, The Tender Bar, and his wife is always by his side, despite his many professional commitments. In fact, you are an important lawyer.

Amal Clooney seduces with the mini dress

So after seeing her wearing a magnificent white dress complete with a feather boa at the London Film Festival, Amal confirms herself as a style icon with the highly seductive mini dress. At 43, Lady Clooney can afford to show off a disturbing micro skirt that reveals her slender body, without sacrificing class and originality.

For dinner with her husband George in the Big Apple, Amal therefore opted for a blue dress by Stella McCartney. It is a very particular model that plays on the irregularity of the lines. The dress is inspired by tunics, it is sleeveless with wide straps, a very chaste round neckline, because the element of seduction lies in the very short skirt which only partially covers the thigh. And it is enriched by two side tails that give it movement.

Amal Clooney, perfect knees at 43

Ms. Clooney, in addition to exposing the muscles of her legs, shows some perfect knees. Thinking that the knees are the only part of the body that Letizia di Spagna always wants to cover, despite her enviable physical shape.

The choice of accessories is also splendid. Amal coordinates the dress with a pair of high-heeled pumps, in Plexiglas and metallic toe, by Gianvito Rossi, the Italian brand also loved by Kate Middleton. And dare with an animalier clutch, in leopard print. While to illuminate the face, surrounded by long black hair, dangling earrings with diamonds and yellow stone, perhaps a topaz or a citrine quartz.

George Clooney seduced by Amal

George, in a gray suit with a dark shirt, was struck by the beauty of his wife, as always on the other hand, so much so that he did not let go of her hand even for a moment. The couple met Julianna Margulies, starring alongside Clooney’s ER.