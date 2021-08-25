Amalfi News – Supermodel Kendall Jenner relaxes in Capri, next stop in Positano?

Written by (Redazione Costa d’Amalfi), Wednesday 25 August 2021 10:09:30

Kendal Jenner is back in Campania, where he is spending his August holidays. Her arrival is confirmed by some shots of the famous supermodel a Capri. Most likely it will also arrive in Amalfi Coast, considering his love for Positano, where in the past he spent his summer holidays, and for the works of Assunta Ceramics.

The 25-year-old supermodel is in the company of her boyfriend Devin Booker, professional basketball player.

Kendall Jenner became famous thanks to the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, broadcast on E! and focuses on the personal and professional lives of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family members consisting of sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and half-sister Kylie. Several other characters, including Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, have appeared over the course of the show.