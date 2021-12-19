Amalfi, tomorrow the Historical Regatta in Genoa. Live on Rai News24

After more than two years of halt imposed by the pandemic, the challenge between the Ancient Maritime Republics is renewed. It is the Ligurian city to host the 65th edition of the Regatta which strengthens the bond between Amalfi, Genoa, Pisa and Venice in the sign of the great maritime tradition of Italy.

Never before has a Regatta been held in winter but it is not a “symbolic” edition: the rowing Palio scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 19 December at 12:30 in the buffer zone of Genova Prà and widespread in live TV on RaiNews24, will compete regularly to update the golden register of the event.

«Amalfi and the Amalfi people live this historical re-enactment with enormous enthusiasm – declares the Mayor Daniele Milan – which finds its apex in the rowing challenge, whose quality and competitiveness has grown exponentially over the years. For us it’s like the World Cup final! This edition will lead the way to two regattas to be held in 2022: the first in Amalfi in June and the second in Pisa at the end of summer ».

The 65th edition starts today at 2:30 pm, with the parade through the streets of Genoa of the Historical Parade of the four Republics which, for the occasion, will join the procession of the “Confeugo”, an ancient Ligurian cultural event that ends with the lighting of a bonfire in the public square. At the end, at 17:40 will take place the presentation of the crews that will compete tomorrow.

L’Amalfi crew consists of: Luigi Lucibello (capovoga), Luca Parlato, Vincenzo Abbagnale, Emanuele Liuzzi, Mario Paonessa, Giovanni Abagnale, Alberto Bellogrado and Luigi Proto, in addition to the helmsman Vincenzo di Palma. The reserves are Riccardo De Riso and Salvatore Monfrecola, the coach is Antonio La Padula.

Sponsor of the City of Amalfi for this event is NH Collection Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi: a partnership that is consolidated year after year and offers an absolutely precious contribution to the Municipality and the Citizen Regatta Committee.

“It is a great honor for me and for the Group I represent – declares the GM of the NH Collection Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi, Giacomo Sarnataro – to be able to contribute with our support to this historic event which, as never before this year, represents an important message of renewal and hope. The Convent of the Capuchins is a symbol of the city of Amalfi as is the Historical Regatta, so we are really proud to be able to continue this combination of history, culture and tradition. Long live Amalfi! ».