Amalia of Holland is in love: who is the student who stole her heart

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - DECEMBER 08: Princess Amalia of The Netherlands visits the Council of State for her introduction on December 8, 2021 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk / Getty Images)

From Germany comes the news that Princess Amalia of Holland, heir to the throne of the Netherlands, would be in love. Here is who is the lucky one who stole her heart. Getty photo

Turn 18 and be in love. There is nothing more beautiful. Ask the Princess Amalia of Holland. Who has just come of age. And he would also be experiencing his first, important love story. Not with the Prince Gabriel of Belgium, as someone had whispered. The lucky one would be a peer of his age. A German student who is attending a school in the Netherlands.

Who is the student who made Princess Amalia of Holland fall in love

To report the sensational revelation is the German weekly Bunte. Which tells of how Amalia of Holland, eldest daughter of King William and of Queen Maxima, be very much in love. For at least six months, the Princess of Orange, heir to the throne of the Netherlands, would have been a steady couple with a boy named Isebrand. The surname of the young man is not revealed, except with the initial, a K. He would not have a noble title, but would come from a wealthy family of entrepreneurs in North Rhine-Westphalia, in western Germany.

Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia speeches as she takes an honorary seat at the Council of State, the highest government advisory body in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, as her father King Willem-Alexander listen, one day after celebrating her eighteenth birthday. (AP Photo / Peter Dejong, Pool)

Princess Amalia of Holland, the day after her 18th birthday, traditionally took office on the Council of State alongside her father, King William of Holland. Photo Ap

Love at first sight at a summer party and then a romantic getaway to New York

Amalia of Holland: who is the future queen of the Netherlands? The photos

According to the magazine, Amalia and Isebrand met last summer at a party to which they were both invited. The couple are said to have indulged in a romantic getaway to New York in November. A few days before Catherine Amalia of Orange-Nassau, this is her full name, celebrated her birthday. Between hand-in-hand walks and selfies along the Hudson, Amalia and Isebrand would have enjoyed themselves very far from prying eyes. An escape in full anonymity. Perhaps the last for the young princess who, as she comes of age, will play an increasingly important role in royal affairs.

Amalia of Holland with her parents, King William of Holland and Queen Maxima of Holland

Amalia of Holland with her mother, Queen Maxima of Holland. Photo AP

The clue in the biographical book released for his 18 years

A little clue that Amalia was in love, she had given us herself. Because in her biography, published last November, the young princess had revealed some secrets about her romantic life. In the book Amalia had confessed to the writer Claudia de Breij to prefer German boys. According to her, in fact, “they are more gallant and better educated” than the Dutch. An allusion that today seems to confirm the rumors about his love affair with Isebrand.

