Amancio Ortega buys a luxury skyscraper in New York for 500 million dollars

the founder of InditexAmancio Ortega, finalizes the purchase of a skyscraper of luxury apartments in New York for 500 million dollars.

Sources from Pontegadea have confirmed to Europa Press the existence of talks to take over this apartment building and they hope that this operation can be completed in the coming weeks.

Specifically, Pontegadea completes the acquisition of 19 Dutch, a tower of 64 luxury flats in the financial district of the New York City that is currently owned by Carmel Partnersas reported by the newspaper The Real Deal.

This building in New York would be a new acquisition of the founder of Inditex, who so far this year has bought an office building in glasgow (Scotland) for 200 million pounds (about 237 million euros), as well as the iconic Royal Bank Plaza skyscraper toronto (Canada) for around 1,150 million Canadian dollars (more than 874 million euros).





The founder of Inditex invests part of the dividends he receives from the textile company in the real estate sector through his investment firm Pontegadea Real Estate.

Ortega owns the largest Spanish real estatefocused on the purchase and management of large buildings, with a portfolio of real estate assets made up mainly of office buildingsnon-residential, located in the center of large cities in Spain, the United Kingdom, USA and Asia.