Amanda Gorman and Rihanna: the makeup of Raisa Flowers, the makeup artist to follow

In your work you are constantly challenging traditional notions of beauty. Why is this so important to you? What do you hope to communicate?

“For a long time, people didn’t hire me because my appearance was too dramatic. Then, all of a sudden, these photo shoots with many contacts arrived. I would like the industry was more open to trying new things. I’m one of the few black women in the industry who does makeup at my level, aside from Pat McGrath, but she’s phenomenal. I want to leave my mark and spread these high-end and tasteful looks all over the world.

“The industry has shunned a lot of black people or pushed them aside just because people think they can’t do the same job that their counterparts can. I have piercings. I have tattoos. I look different, my art is different. When I’m on set, I’m the only one

black person 90 to 95% of the time. A lot of girls tell me they feel calm when they see me, especially black talents or any black person. I have a different complexion and they feel comfortable knowing they are there because I could improve their skin or revive their image. This is an experience that I want to give to people ”.

What would be your advice for novice makeup artists looking to break into the industry?

“Stay true to yourself and the things you are most passionate about. This is what arouses the most

interest. If you think it is not there space for you, create your own”.

What does makeup mean to you?

“It gives you the freedom to express yourself in any way you want. It’s a lot liberating putting colors on the eyes, putting on a lens, putting on an eyelash: it allows me to be my true self. I feel that many people would like to wear makeup but they judge it because they think it is too much. People

it should experience more. I love beauty, it is a performance and it helps you to be your real self. So, I hope more will be experimented ”.

What would you recommend to younger generations who don’t feel beautiful enough or free enough to express themselves?

“What is beauty anyway? True beauty is that inner. Love yourself first and true beauty will radiate ”.