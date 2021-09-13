Amanda Knox against Matt Damon: “Use my story”

“Without my consent and at the expense of my reputation.” Amanda Knox versus Matt Damon and director Tom McCarthy for the movie The Stillwater Girl, passed the last Cannes Film Festival and which will be in Italian cinemas next autumn. The film, even if it is not set in Italy, has similarities with the story of the American, now 34, who was first convicted and then definitively acquitted in the Supreme Court for the murder of Meredith Kercher, which took place in Perugia in November 2007.

Knox spent years in prison in Italy as Allison who is played by Abigail Breslin in the film. She is Bill Baker’s daughter, Matt Damon, who comes to Marseille to help and try to support her. Like Knox, the protagonist of the film says she didn’t commit the murder. As in the case of Perugia, there are also linguistic, legal and cultural misunderstandings in the film.

Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life? My story? Why does my name refer to events I had no hand in? I return to these questions because others continue to profit off my name, face, & story without my consent. Most recently, the film #STILLWATER. / a thread – Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) July 29, 2021

The director told Cannes that he drew inspiration from the Knox case when he started writing the screenplay, but then took another path. Amanda Knox says instead they took advantage of her story telling the story in a distorted way so as to make it appear in a negative way. She also added that neither the director nor the actor tried to contact her during the making.

Browse gallery

“By transforming my innocence into fiction, my total lack of involvement, erasing the role of the authorities in my unjust condemnation McCarthy consolidates the image of me as a guilty and untrustworthy person, ”said the 34-year-old American.

She reiterates that she is not allowed to go back to anonymity, that there is no for her right to be forgotten. “Doesn’t my name belong to me?” My face? My story? I come back to these questions because others continue to profit from my name, face and story without my consent, ”he wrote on Twitter.

READ ALSO

If 12 years after the Perugia crime, Amanda Knox reinvents herself the curator of broken hearts

READ ALSO

Amanda Knox and the wedding funds, but she is already married. Her: “Lies”

READ ALSO

Cannes Film Festival 2021: from the return of Nanni Moretti to the Palme d’Or to Jodie Foster