Amanda Knox furious for the film with Matt Damon: “What does it mean inspired by ‘my saga’? Not what I did but Rudy Guede. Does my name belong to you?”

There are no tweets that count Amanda Knox wrote for dissociate and even get angry with Tom McCarthy, director of “Lto girl from Stilwater“With Matt Damon. The film is inspired by the murder of Meredith Kercher: Bill, an oil technician from Oklahoma, rushes to the aid of his daughter Allison, accused of murder in Marseille. Knox writes on Twitter: “Does my name belong to you? My face? My story? I keep coming back to these questions because others continue to take advantage of my name, my face and my story without my consent. More recently the film Stillwater. The film is “loosely based on” or “inspired by” “Amanda Knox saga“, As he writes Vanity Fair in a promotional article (…). I would like to focus on this sentence: the “Amanda Knox saga”, what does it refer to? Does it refer to something I’ve done? No. It refers to the events that followed to the murder of Meredith Kercher by Rudy Guede. It refers to the poor work of the police, the blinkers of the prosecutors, the refusal to admit their mistakes which led Italian justice to condemn me not once but twice ”. Knox goes on to say that the focus on her prompts many to think that Meredith has been forgotten but the ‘fault’ is not hers if the media and the police focus on her. “My only option is to sit while the others they keep distorting my image or fight to restore my unjustly destroyed reputation, ”continued Knox. Timely the reply from Matt Damon who stated: “I think the Knox case was the starting point for Tom, but he was interested in what happens years after the murder. When the lights go out and the sensationalism subsides. What happens to the family when the father is just an Oklahoma employee? How is the life of these people? ”.


