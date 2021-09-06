Amanda Knox heavily attacks Matt Damon’s latest film

Stillwater, the last film that will see the protagonist Matt Damon and directed by the director Tom McCarthy, was harshly criticized by Amanda Knox, the American woman who spent nearly four years in an Italian prison following her conviction for the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher, an exchange student who shared her apartment.

The film in question will debut at the box office soon (in Italy in September) and, unlike the recent Disney + products that have debuted in cinemas and you can find in the streamer’s catalog, we do not know if this will be acquired by some platform (such as for example Netflix, where you can currently find 5 of the best thriller movies).

Stillwater tells the story of Bill Baker (Matt Damon), an oil rig worker struggling to clear his daughter’s name after she was accused of killing her friend while studying in France. The actress Abigail Breslin plays the teenage daughter of Damon in the movie. The director and co-writer McCarthy stated that he was inspired by the story of Amanda Knox and the detective drama is loosely based on his case.

Before the release of Stillwater, the latter posted a lengthy Twitter thread to express her frustration at how the film unfairly appropriated her experience. Knox criticized the recent interview with McCarthy on Vanity Fair, in which he admitted using the 2007 case as inspiration and using the phrase “the saga of Amanda Knox“. According to the woman, all this “wrong focus”On her distracts attention from the murder of Kercher and its true author.

He added that none of the film’s production asked for his consent and complained that the film will make millions after dragging its reputation. Knox he concluded by inviting Damon And McCarthy to a conversation on his podcast.

This new film by director Tom McCarthy, starring Matt Damon, is “loosely based” or “directly inspired by” the “Amanda Knox saga,” as Vanity Fair put it in a for-profit article promoting a for-profit film, neither of which I am affiliated with. – Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) July 29, 2021

It refers to the shoddy police work, prosecutorial tunnel vision, and refusal to admit their mistakes that led the Italian authorities to wrongfully convict me, twice. In those four years of wrongful imprisonment and 8 years of trial, I had near-zero agency. – Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) July 29, 2021

This focus on me led many to complain that Meredith had been forgotten. But of course, who did they blame for that? Not the Italian authorities. Not the press. Myself! Somehow it was my fault that the police and media focused on me at Meredith’s expense. – Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) July 29, 2021

By fictionalizing away my innocence, my total lack of involvement, by erasing the role of the authorities in my wrongful conviction, McCarthy reinforces an image of me as a guilty and untrustworthy person. – Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) July 29, 2021

“Does my name belong to me? My face? It’s my life? My story? Why is my name associated with events I haven’t attended? I come back to these questions because others continue to profit from my name, face and story without my consent. Most recently, the film STILLWATER. This new film by director Tom McCarthy, starring Matt Damon, is “loosely based” or “directly inspired” by the “Amanda Knox saga,” as Vanity Fair wrote in a for-profit article promoting a for-profit film. , neither of which I am affiliated with. I want to stop right here, on that phrase: “the saga of Amanda Knox”. What are you referring to? Does it refer to something I’ve done? No. It refers to the events that led to the murder of Meredith Kercher by a thief named Rudy Guede. It refers to the poor work of the police, the limited view of the prosecution and the refusal to admit their mistakes which led the Italian authorities to wrongfully condemn me, twice. In those four years of wrongful detention and eight years of trial, I had almost zero agency.

Everyone else in that “saga” had more influence on events than me. The wrong attention on me from the authorities led to the wrong attention on me from the press, which shaped how I was seen. In prison, I had no control over my public image, no voice in my story. This focus on me has led many to complain that Meredith was forgotten. But obviously, who did they blame for this? Not the Italian authorities. Not the press. Myself! Somehow it was my fault that the police and media focused on me at Meredith’s expense. […] I continue to be accused of “knowing something I’m not revealing”, of “having been involved in some way, even though I didn’t sink the knife.” So Tom McCarthy’s fictional version of me is just the version of me guilty of the tabloid conspiracy. By fictionalizing my innocence, my total lack of involvement, obliterating the role of the authorities in my unfair condemnation, McCarthy reinforces the image of me as a guilty and untrustworthy person. “

Knox, who is now a journalist and activist, also touched on the #MeToo movement and underlined how the “power dynamics”Have a role in shaping a subject’s narrative.

Using scandal as an example Bill Clinton And Monica Lewinsky, argued that since the former president had more power, the public easily dubbed the controversy as the “Lewinsky scandal“Instead of the”Clinton affair“.

Hollywood often takes inspiration from real-life events and turns them into stories that inspire and can entertain audiences. However, the feelings of Knox on Stillwater they matter as he personally experienced the extent of the media obsession with the case. Hopefully, his emotional post will give an insight into how the industry should carefully address sensitive issues, especially at a time when people are more aware and empowered to speak.