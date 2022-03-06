Amanda Miguel breaks down in tears during her return to the stage without Diego Verdaguer

A little over a month after the death of Diego Verdaguer, amanda michael surprised his fans with his return to the music scene, where she couldn’t help but burst into tears remembering her husband and to the applause of those present.

Diego Verdaguer died last Thursday afternoon, January 27, leaving a deep mark of desolation among his fans, celebrities, his daughters and of course his widow Amanda Miguel, who this weekend resumed her presentations during the concert offered by Gloria Trevi at the National Auditorium of Mexico City, which she attended as a luxury guest.

During the emotional evening, Diego Verdaguer’s widow was introduced by the woman from Monterrey to sing the song “Little Things” as a duet, with which they moved everyone present with the waste of talent on stage.

One of the most emotional moments of the night occurred at the end of the Argentine participation, when Gloria Trevi knelt to thank the dedication and professionalism after the sensitive loss of her life partner.

“Thank you for being here tonight“Said the Mexican interpreter.

However, it was at that moment that Amanda Miguel moved by mentioning that her participation was in honor of her husband. After the applause of the audience, she offered a few words with which she could not help but break into tears.

“Diego was love, and today that I don’t have it, more than ever. Love is the only feeling you can’t and the only feeling worth feeling. There is no other feeling, if we move with love it is very easy to live, everything is possible”, said the interpreter.

Likewise, he promised his audience to continue singing not only in memory of Diego Verdaguer, but also out of love for his daughter Ana Victoria and especially for his newborn grandson.

“I’m in mourning guys, but I’m happy because I love music and It gives me life, so I’m going to keep singing for my husband.” amanda michael

You may also like:

–Ana Victoria, daughter of Diego Verdaguer, dedicates a loving birthday message to her sister Gimena

–VIDEO: Omar Chaparro reveals the promise he made to Diego Verdaguer before he died and breaks down in tears

–Amanda Miguel and Ana Victoria will give continuity to the dreams that Diego Verdaguer shared with them