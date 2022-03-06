Amanda Miguel returned to the stage after the death of Diego Verdaguer

Amanda Miguel shared the stage with Gloria Trevi and talked about what she plans to do with her career without her husband (Photo: Instagram/@yoamandamiguel)

More than a month after the death of Diego Verdaguer, amanda michael decided to perform again in public at one of the concerts of Gloria Trevi. The artists sang together The little things.

On the night of March 4, Amanda stepped on stage again, as she was Gloria Trevi’s special guest for Beautiful islandthe current tour of the regia, in the National Auditorium. Together they interpreted The little thingsa song that Argentines sang as a duet and that has also been part of Trevi’s repertoire.

The Argentine gave several statements, among which she assured that will not retire from music and will continue singing for Verdaguer and his family.

“I’m in mourning, guys, but I’m happy because I love music and it gives me life, so I’m going to keep singing, I’m going to keep singing for my husband, for everything beautiful he gave me in his life, for my daughter Ana Victoria and for my grandson”

Amanda thanked Gloria for choosing “Little Things” to sing with her on Friday night (Photo: screenshot/Instagram)

The two singers cried on stage at the end of their performance. Amanda, for her part, shared that now only the love that Diego left her remains, but she thinks that with that the best things can be done.

“Today that I don’t have it anymore, it has become loveand that is the only feeling that is worth feeling, there is no other feeling, if we move with love it is easy to live, if we move with love everything is possible and it turns out incredible”, he mentioned.

Through Twitter, the interpreter of He lied to me thanked Gloria for choosing The little things to sing together and shared that “I felt happy with you”.

In the images that the public has shared on social networks, you can see the two happy artists on stage, dancing and sharing the applause that the public gives them. Likewise, it is heard how Miguel is applauded by those present.

The singers began to cry when they talked about the duel for Diego Verdaguer (Photo: screenshot/Instagram)

after the past January 27th Diego Verdaguer died, after the consequences of a contagion by covid-19the singer thanked the messages that her fans, friends and colleagues were sending her, as she confessed that they are a relief for her in these moments of sadness.

“I want to thank all the beautiful messages that you send to keep me strong in the face of what I am experiencing, after having lost the love of my life and he is no longer in my life, sad really very sadbut your messages are wonderful and I thank you very much for the emotional support you give me at this time, thank you, “said the interpreter of castles.

The singer’s family reported on February 13 that part of Verdaguer’s remains will remain in the Basilica of Guadalupe, an enclosure where a mass was also celebrated in his honor. The other part of his ashes will be in Hollywood, where she liked to be, Amanda remembered.

Amanda assured that she will not leave music because it is what makes her feel alive after the death of her husband (Photo: Instagram @yoamandamiguel)

Likewise, the Argentine commented that from now on she and her husband’s daughters will seek to fulfill all the goals and dreams of the late singer, because they want to respect the thought that Diego had and fulfill his will.

“Diego had all the dreams he had and would have because he was a tireless creator and has left some projects completed and others not so much, but in that we can tell you that both Ana Victoria and myself and Gimena we will try to fulfill all your dreams as long as we have that will to do it because he said that all projects must be fulfilled”, he emphasized for the sun rises.

