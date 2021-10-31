



Amanda, mother of Eureka Muse “I am innocent, but not free”

PERUGIA – Will it or not Amanda Knox entered, or rather broke in, and will remain in the history of the Perugian and Italian community. So no one is surprised if the birth of a daughter of the former student and accused of a chilling crime, detained for four years and finally acquitted of the horrendous, barbaric murder of her peer, the English Meredith Kercher, is over, and in relevant evidence, on TV and newspapers around the world.

from Elio Clero Bertoldi

The new mother, on the other hand, he put his own in it: he sent the photo in which he is holding his baby girl (actually already born a few months ago) to the “New York Times” also making known the double name of the little girl: Eureka Muse. First names at least strange, singular: Eureka is a Greek lemma that means “I found” (which became widely used because it was pronounced by Archimedes when he solved the dilemma of the regulating principle of the hydrostatic thrust of floating bodies) and Musa equally (as they were called , in ancient Hellas, the goddesses daughters of Zeus and Mnemosine, who lived, alternatively, on the Helicon or on the Parnassus and protected the various arts: from song to history, from poetry to dance, from astronomy to tragedy).

This beautiful American girl, outgoing, intelligent and shrewd (her compatriots had rbaptized Foxy-Knoxy, playing on the assonance between the surname and the word fox, in English) would have passed anonymously like the hundreds of thousands of students who attended Gallenga palace (seat of the university for foreigners) from its foundation, in 1921, until today, if it had not been involved – wrongly, the Italian justice system – in the investigation for the horrible end of Mez, her friend and roommate.

It ran on November 1, 2007 and the tragedy – to a large extent still mysterious and unresolved – took place in a villa in via della Pergola number 7, a stone’s throw from the university. It was here that around 2 pm on November 2 the corpse was found practically naked, and yet covered by a duvet, and with the throat torn, of Mez, 21 years old, the daughter of a British journalist, recently dead and of a lady of Indian ethnicity.

The police investigations (even a large team of super-policemen from Rome was sent to reinforce the scene) were soon directed towards Amanda, who has been in Italy for a couple of months and her ‘boy friend’ from Puglia, Raffaele Sollecito, also a student, with whom she had only bonded for a week and up Rudy Guede, former basketball player, by Ivorian origin, but raised in the district of Ponte San Giovanni, on the outskirts of Perugia.

Amanda immediately attracted attention, because she appeared to be a sort of leader: full of verve, brilliant, sporty (in the corridors of the police station, waiting, she performed in the wheel), always well dressed, stood out in the center of that small world, in which some “cane” was also consumed.

A dramatic nocturnal interrogation, in front of about forty investigators, he fooled her, although she has always claimed to have been heavily conditioned, in that circumstance by the large number of people who pressed her. The fact is that the indictment soon arrived for her and for the others for the crime of a sexual nature. Countless scientific proofs, even sophisticated ones, adduced by the prosecutor and fierce clashes between prosecution and defense experts, one against the other armed and confronted each other, in the courtroom and outside, with no holds barred, even low.

However the investigations, both investigative, probably too hasty, and technical (some of which carried out not fully respecting the scientific rules) presented “cracks” in which the defenses sank their criticisms and their arguments, arguing that the evidence much heralded by the ‘accusation they were not.

Thus it was that the two engaged couples (Guede – who fled in the hours following the events and arrested in Mainz, Germany – had chosen the shortened rite and had, with a different judicial path, a sentence of 16 years, served in prison in Viterbo, where held an irreproachable behavior, so much so that he returned free in advance) crossed, for four years as prisoners, a roller coaster ride: they were convicted in 2009 in the first degree in the assize court as guilty of voluntary murder (26 years for her, 25 for him); then acquitted in 2011 in the assize court of appeal “for not having committed the deed”; later again held responsible, in 2014, in the Court of Assizes of Appeal in Florence (penalty 28 years and 6 months); and finally acquitted, with a final judgment, by the V criminal section of the Supreme Court of Cassation.

Amanda, who, in a collateral trial, had been convicted of slander against a musician involved in the affair of which she was completely unaware and stranger, having already suffered four years in prison, in the women’s section of the Capanne prison. , was able to return free to his Seattle, the city with which Perugia – look at the crossroads of destiny – has been twinned for decades. During the trial, there was no lack of “pressure” from important US personalities, even Hillary Clinton, then secretary of state, to “get back” the student, who was deemed to be on the other side of the ocean, almost a hostage.

Public opinion, not only Italian (more than two hundred journalists, cameramen, photographers from the Americas and Europe, but even from Africa, Australia, the Far East were accredited to the trial) was divided between culprits, in great majority and innocentists, in a net minority. “Instant books” and actual books (more than twenty) were written and published on the story, as well as documentaries and films, so much so that the case proved to be of considerable resonance, intriguing and engaging. Recently Knox has argued with the actor and producer Matt Damon, ready to take a shot on a theme that follows the Perugian court case: “Take advantage of my story, without my consent and at the expense of my reputation,” he thundered.

During her imprisonment, Knox, considered a model pupil by her American teachers, studied and deepened the Italian language to the point of translating, among other things, the poems of Alberto Frattini (1922-2007), essayist and teacher of literature, as well as father of the former foreign minister Franco Frattini.

The sentimental bond between Amanda and Raffaele (Lele, for friends) was shipwrecked with detention, although the two seem to have remained good friends. Back in the US, the American completed her university courses, to then marry, in 2018, with Christopher Robinson, father of Eureka Muse. Amanda, after returning to her country, collaborated with various newspapers and is among the leaders of an association that fights against judicial errors.

She herself, opening a rift in her private life, has announced that she suffered a miscarriage with the loss of the fetus, before the second pregnancy, happily brought to term. Knox always remains controversial with the world of communication (“They acquitted me, but I’m not free”, she likes to emphasize declaring herself a victim of the siege of intrusive “paparazzi”), even if she herself rides the system with her continuous and active presence on social media.

And considering as well, in addition, to have in mind to produce a documentary in which he also intends to involve the now retired public prosecutor Giuliano Mignini, who conducted the investigation into the atrocious crime and played the role of relentless accuser (joined, after a few months , by my colleague Manuela Comodi), both in the first and in the second degree of judgment.

Meredith Kercher, the unfortunate victim, rests in the bare earth of a London cemetery in the shade of a tree planted by relatives and friends in her memory. Mez and his loved ones, the justice of men strongly, insistently, desperately invoked, have not obtained it.