Amanda Serrano already knows what she will do with the million dollars earned in the fight against Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano she earned close to $200,000 fighting Mariam Gutierrez in December 2021 before the mega-fight against Katie Taylor at New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 30.

Against Taylor, the Puerto Rican purse reached $1 million. It can very well be said that Serrano is now a millionaire. But she doesn’t consider herself a millionaire for a reason.

“With all that tax stuff,” Serrano joked in an aside with El Nuevo Día after being received on Friday at the T-Mobile District Medal Arena to celebrate her performance two weeks ago in the Big Apple.

Although he lost by a questionable split decision against Taylor, who survived the punishment received by the Puerto Rican, the fight has been celebrated as one of the best of the year, especially when it was the first card in the history of the famous Big Apple facility in have two women as protagonists.

The success was so resounding that from the final bell there was talk of a rematch, possibly at the end of 2022 in Dublin, Ireland, home of Taylor, undefeated and undisputed middleweight champion.

At the moment, Serrano, 33, enjoys the best purse in his career with a record of 42 wins, two losses, one draw and 20 knockouts with a well-deserved rest in Puerto Rico, although, two days after the brawl, he was already in the gym training.

In interview with The new daySerrano insisted that he won the fight and discussed what he has done in the past two weeks after raising his fame in the sport for hire.

Two weeks after the fight, how have you digested everything that happened?

-The fight keeps running in my mind. I think I won. I understand that we are working to see when the rematch will be. But I am happy now to be in Puerto Rico for a while. The sun, the food, the beach. Do things that I can’t do when I’m training.

Did you expect this reaction from the fans after the demonstration of both on the ring?

-Yes and no. We knew we were the best, pound for pound, putting everything on the line. She knew that Katie Taylor was a great fighter. I am a great fighter. We knew we were going to put on a good show. But, having the fans out there, rooting for us. We had blood, cuts. It was an amazing night overall. We knew that it was a show that we could sell and we did not expect less.

Do people recognize you more on the street after this fight?

-(Laughs) Of course, of course. There are more photos. It’s pretty cool.

But has it increased more now?

-It’s not that I’m a Tito Trinidad walking down the street. Just a little bit.

With this result, do you think the door was wide open for bigger cards in women’s boxing or was it just a small step?

-Definitely, I think the door is wider now than before. We show that we can sell, that we are marketable. Katie and I didn’t say a bad word to each other on the way and we sold Madison Square Garden. We were seen by 1.5 million (on television). We show that women can fight, that we can do everything. So the door is more open, definitely.

A large section of the fans, the press and the pundits saw you win the fight. How do you handle an answer to the same question knowing the end result in favor of Taylor?

-I laugh. Okay. Yes, I lost the fight, but I won the war. I didn’t lose, I learned for the next fight. Not just for the rematch, but for every other fight. Don’t leave things to the judges. That’s what happened after my first loss, I didn’t leave it to the judges and I think I won 10 fights in a row by knockout. You can’t leave it to the judges. So, I feel like we won. Women’s boxing won. I feel like I put on a show of pride for my team and my promoter.

You’ve been looking for that knockout against Taylor, but do you understand that for the next fight you have to box more?

-No boxing. I have to be the Amanda Serrano of yesteryear.

There is talk of a rematch in Ireland, are you comfortable with that scenario? Do you think Taylor deserves that fight over there?

-Honestly, the Irish were very nice after the fight. Some people who came from that country came to me and told me that I definitely won the fight. Sure, it will be hostile territory in Ireland, but I know I’ve earned some fans and they’re going to respect me as an athlete and I’ll put on a good fight. So I think it won’t be that bad. Perhaps the judges. I’ll have to score a knockout, but it doesn’t matter. She deserves it (fight in her house).

Madison Square Garden was packed for the Serrano-Taylor card. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Have you already collected the million or still?

-(Laughs) Yes, but I’m not a millionaire with all that tax stuff.

Was there a noticeable difference in the bag you cashed in now compared to before?

Oh yeah, 100 percent. Of course. But I’m still the same person. She doesn’t go to my head. But yes, it is a huge difference.

Have you thought about what you want to invest the money in?

-Yes. I want to buy a house here and one in Florida. I would like to run a business related to the development of female athletes. I bought a car, but that was with the money from the last fight.

You have the unified featherweight championships, what do you plan to do with them?

-Probably, it’s the next thing (defend them). I’m not sure. By the end of the year is the rematch (with Taylor).

A message to the Puerto Rican fans who support you.

From my heart, thank you very much for the support. I love you so much.