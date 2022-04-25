Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor harvest a crop that has been centuries in the making

When Amanda Serrano Y Katie Taylor step into the ring this coming Saturday, April 30, it will be necessary to add a whole chapter to the book that collects the history of women’s boxing.

For the first time, two women will be the main attractions on a boxing card at Madison Square Garden in New York and, in addition, each will receive at least $1 million, something unprecedented.

But before Serrano and Taylor emerged in the sport, other female fighters paved the way for them. Many had to tear down walls.

According to various reports, the genesis of women’s boxing dates back to the 18th century. One of the first fights to have been promoted in a newspaper was between Elizabeth Wilkinson and Hannah Hyfield in 1722 in London. Further, at the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis, Missouri, United States, women’s boxing appeared among the competitive events, although in her case as an exhibition sport.

But despite its existence, professional women’s boxing was at one point outlawed and the commissions refused to sanction fights or grant licenses. And it was not until 1997 that the United Kingdom finally sanctioned fights between women, which opened the way to the current state of women’s boxing, which even became an official sport at the Olympic level in the London 2012 games.

The renaissance of women’s boxing was initially started by the Swedish Amateur Boxing Association, which sanctioned fights between two 13-year-old girls. After that, the Great Britain Amateur Boxing Association emulated them by accepting women’s fights and little by little the promoters arrived who ventured to give space to women in their programs. It is from these adventures that the first names recognized today as pioneering boxers emerged, including Ann Wolfe, Laila Ali – who is the daughter of Muhammad Ali -, Mia St. John and Christy Martin.

This group of females managed little by little to get leading roles on big billboards, but none of them have the opportunity to be star performers. The boxing industry was still, without a doubt, feeling imprisoned that ownership belonged to male figures.

Laila Ali and her husband Yahya celebrate after a match at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi, on August 23, 2003.

Over the past few years, however, that has been changing a bit. The popularity of women’s boxing has experienced a dizzying growth thanks, in part, to Serrano and Taylor, although others such as Claressa Shields, Mikaela Mayer Y alycia baumgardner They have also placed a few grains of sand for their respective performances inside the ring.

In 2020, Martin, who had a 23-year career, became the first female fighter inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Ali, Wolfe, Marian Trimiar, Barbara Buttrick and Regina Halmich followed. Each of them will be recognized next June in Canastota, New York, accompanied by the others chosen for the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

For Mayer, double world champion at 130 pounds, that Serrano and Taylor are the stellar figures on a billboard is clear evidence of the advances that women’s boxing has made.

In this March 3, 2000 photo, Christy Martin and her promoter Don King celebrate her win over Belinda Laracuente of Mayagüez. ( MARK TERRILL )

“All of us who are in sports win. Both of them have achieved a lot, I’m glad what they’re doing because they deserve it and now they’ve set a standard,” said Mayer. “It will help us continue closing the gap in terms of equality between men and women. It is a huge event for the sport and shows that we are a force in boxing and we are here to stay,” he added.

According to the American boxer, the participation of female boxers in the Olympic Games has served as a springboard for promoters to pay attention to her.

“It has changed a lot. The girls that came out of the last Olympics are receiving multiple offers to sign as a professional and that is growing more in the United Kingdom. In the United States it is still a little more difficult. I’m one of the few that has a platform and a promoter so I’ll still be trying to grow it. In the UK it is thriving. I think it won’t be until the next generation that we realize how much the sport has grown over the past few years.”