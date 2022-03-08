Amanda Serrano confesses what she has left behind to be the best

Sure. In the past there were boxers like Mia St. John, Christy Martin and Laila Ali who marked women’s boxing and achieved some economic and sporting success.

But women’s boxing will be marked by a before and after of Amanda Serrano, a 5’5″ Puerto Rican who has won nine titles in seven different divisions, something that no Puerto Rican fighter in the long island boxing tradition managed to achieve.

In a sport created and dominated by men, Serrano will now take the biggest step of his career with a millionaire purse on the first billboard that Madison Square Garden -with its legendary career of more than a century as a cathedral in this sport- presents in which the main attraction will be two women: Serrano and the Irish Katie Taylor.

The winner of the fight on April 30 would be the undisputed champion of the lightweight division under the four major organizations recognized in the world of boxing. Being undisputed champion of a weight is another achievement never achieved by a Puerto Rican boxer in history.

“It is a great honor to make history for women and for my Island,” Serrano told Primera Hora through a video interview. “I want to continue working to be the best person I can be and the best boxer in the world.”

My motto in life is that greatness requires great sacrifices. And I have sacrificed a lot for this sport, for being the best in this sport – Amanda Serrano

“Being Puerto Rican and being on a platform like this as a ‘headliner’ at Madison Square Garden, the first woman, is an honor and I want to show everyone that there is a reason why Katie Taylor and I will be in the ‘spotlight ‘” he added.

Serrano, born in Carolina but raised in New York, is 42-1 with one draw and 30 knockouts in a career in which she has had to constantly jump weights in search of competition. She still admits that breaking into the boxing world, as she has, remains difficult. So with the platform she has achieved, she wants to help other women in this sport to have a less rocky path.

“We really didn’t have that. We face many difficulties. My sister (Cindy Serrano) opened the doors for me. She had many setbacks and when I arrived the fight was difficult, but not as difficult as the one she had, ”Amanda recalled. “So I want to continue opening doors for girls and young women like Nicole Ocasio. It will be easier for her than my sister and me. And I love being able to be a part of that, to help her and other women, because that’s what we need: more women in sports and women supporting women.”

Amanda Serrano has been world champion in seven boxing divisions, a feat that no Puerto Rican boxer has achieved. She will also seek to be the first undisputed champion, male or female, of Puerto Rican boxing. ( Supplied )

Nicole Ocasio is a 21-year-old Puerto Rican fighter that Serrano and her brother-in-law and manager, Jordan Maldonado, have agreed to manage and that Serrano sees as perhaps her successor in the world of women’s boxing. Because Serrano, 33, says he has about a year and a half left in boxing and he wants this to be part of the second part of his career.

“And not just in boxing. I want to venture in other directions like with Tristan Maldonado, who is Jordan’s son and is a skateboarder and model. I would like to do something like that (besides Nicole Ocasio). I am very excited about the second half of my career because boxing is difficult and I can’t wait to be retired and to be able to continue helping others,” she expressed.

“I don’t want to be a promoter. I want to be a manager. Jordan is my manager, he is my life coach and my advisor. So he has always led me on the right path in my career and in my life. And I would like nothing more than to give that back to girls and young women in the sport of boxing. So I want to venture into things like that. Open doors for those guys because we didn’t really have that,” she added.

Perseverance paid off

She stressed that despite all the problems that Cindy and she faced with promoters and television networks, she is grateful that she never took off, as she thought so many times. She kept giving the sport another chance in the hope that things would get better. That there would be a change.

Amanda Serrano takes a shot at Madison Square Garden with her promoter Jake Paul, during a visit to the venue to promote their fight prior to a New York Knicks game. ( Supplied )

“I do think that over the years things have improved. And if it wasn’t for me, well, what I’ve achieved will help others. I have been able to have a small glimpse of what has been achieved. I have about a year and a half left, so I hope that in that time women’s boxing will be at the top. And that’s why I’m very excited for this fight,” she continued.

I’ve never had a cell phone, I’ve never had a date or a boyfriend, I don’t go to parties, I don’t smoke and I don’t drink. And I think that’s why I’m where I am now – Amanda Serrano

She admits that after having proven herself even in MMA and having widely dominated women’s boxing, it is still very difficult for a woman to break into the world of boxing, but less so than before. And she says that she sacrificed and continues to sacrifice many things in her life to demonstrate her quality and to fulfill her dream of being the best in the world.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will fight face to face on April 30. ( Mark Robinson )

“My motto in life is that greatness requires great sacrifices. And I have sacrificed a lot for this sport, for being the best in this sport. But it has all been worth it. If there are girls and young women who decide to be boxers, and that is what they want to do, prepare them because it is going to be a long and rocky road. But you have to be patient,” she stated.

“I’ve never had a cell phone, I’ve never had a date or a boyfriend, I don’t go to parties, I don’t smoke and I don’t drink. And I think that’s why I’m where I am now. So for the girls that come, keep doing what you love. That they believe in that. That the sacrifice will be worth it and the sky is the limit”, concluded Serrano.