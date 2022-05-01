Amanda Serrano sends a message to Puerto Ricans a few hours before the fight | Boxing

The Puerto Rican boxer Amanda Serrano sent a message today, Saturday, to Puerto Ricans hours before facing the Irish Katie Taylor.

Serrano and Taylor will figure in the first women’s card at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“Today I get up and thank God for giving me this opportunity to represent what I love most, my island Puerto Rico and my people,” Serrano said in written statements.

“I never imagined being able to be on such a big stage where my idols ‘Tito’ Trinidad and Miguel Cotto brought glory to Puerto Rico. I know that I am a woman and many do not believe that this is the same but my heart does not understand that. I feel the same pride for my island and my people and what they felt in their greatest moments,” the statement read.





“If God allows me, I will be able to give my island what we have never had in boxing, an undisputed champion. I will give everything and I will do it with great pride for you”, commented the unified 126-pound champion.





“I love you, your champion Amanda Serrano,” he concluded.

The stellar fight is expected to go on stage at around 10:15 pm with a pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast through the DAZN platform.