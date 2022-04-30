Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor: Historic Battle at Madison Square Garden

New York. Madison Square Garden was founded in 1879, had three locations before the current one, and In its voluminous boxing history that includes names like Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Tito Trinidad, Roberto Duran, Ken Buchanan and many others, no two women have ever been seen headlining a boxing evening until today.

After years of work and a tentative date for May 2020 in Manchester, England, the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the world will finally step into the ring of the iconic Garden tonight.

On the one hand, the champion of seven weight divisions and holder of Guinness records for her sporting prowess, the Puerto Rican Amanda ‘The Real Deal’ Serranowho in 12 years in professional boxing has amassed a record of 42-1-1 with 30 knockouts, is moving up in weight to seek to become the undisputed champion at 135 pounds.

On the other, the undisputed champion of that division, the Irish Katie Taylor, winner of multiple gold medals throughout a successful amateur career, who in six years as a professional has amassed an immaculate record of 20-0-0 with six knockouts.

“We will finally be able to shine thanks to all of you,” Serrano said.

“Madison Square Garden, you couldn’t ask for a better place to make history again. I made my Golden Gloves here at the Hulu Theater and made DAZN history by becoming a seven-division world champion. I plan to do the same in the Garden. It’s my first fight there, but I shine under pressure.”

For his part, Taylor expressed that “be it women’s or men’s, this sport has not seen a fight like this before. I think after this fight, people are going to be talking about Amanda Serrano and me for years.”

On Friday it was reported that the referee for the main match will be the Canadian Mike Griffin, while the judges of the historic match, among whom there will be no women, will be the Italian Guido Cavalleri, the American Glen Feldman, and the Canadian Benoit Roussel. .

For the main event of the day, the Puerto Rican national anthem will be sung by the artist Brigitte ‘La Pelúa’; the one from the United States will be sung by Bianca Ryan and the Irish one will be performed by Cathy McGuire.

The poster, which will be broadcast by DAZN and can be seen through its application or through the ‘pay per view’ system of any of the service companies on the Island, will consist of seven additional fights that will start at 4:50 p.m

The television program starts at 7:30 p.m., and the main event is expected to start around 10:15 p.m.