Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor: how can you watch and what time will the megafight be in New York?

After a long wait, the confrontation between the already legendary Puerto Rican boxer Amanda Serrano and undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor will finally take place this Saturday, April 30 on a historic card for multiple reasons.

Serrano, the veteran fighter who has reigned in a record of seven different divisions -the only woman in history with that resume- presents an impressive record of 42-1-1 with 30 knockouts against the Irishwoman, who is undefeated with 20-0 and only six knockouts. Taylor also owns all the 135-pound belts of the four main boxing organizations in the world.: the World Boxing Association (WBA)the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Here are the details related to the fight:

Where will it be?

New York’s Madison Square Garden will be the scene of this mega-fight, considered by all connoisseurs to be the most important that has ever taken place between two females in the history of boxing, not only because of the caliber and quality of each one, but also because It comes at a time when both are at the height of their careers. While it is true that Amanda is already a veteran of the ring as reflected by her record, there is not much difference in age. Taylor, 35, is only two years older than the Puerto Rican fighter.

Serrano-Taylor is the first women’s fight to be featured on a card at this prestigious facility, considered the Mecca of boxing.

The comparison

While Amanda Serrano, at 5’5½ tall, is half an inch taller than lightweight champion Taylor, the Irishwoman leads the Puerto Rican in reach by precisely half an inch, at 66″-65 ½”. The biggest difference is not in physical attributes, but in the record, as Serrano leads Taylor in wins 42-20 and in wins by knockout 30-6.

historical bag

Another aspect for which this fight between women is already in history is for the bag. As confirmed by promoters Eddie Hearn (from Taylor) and Jake Paul (from Serrano), each one will earn a purse of more than $1 million, not counting the profits generated by the billboard for other concepts such as ticket sales and transmission.

Where can you see the fight?

The Serrano-Taylor fight can be seen through the digital platform DAZN. This platform has a membership cost that is renewed annually, but it can also be purchased by paying a monthly fee. You have the flexibility that content can be viewed by installing the mobile app on your cell phone, or on other mobile devices such as tablets, laptops, as well as desktops, game consoles, or even on your smart TV.

In the United States, the monthly cost is $19.99 and the yearly cost is $99.99. The fight is included with the membership payment.

Also in theaters in PR

On the other hand, Caribbeans Cinemas announced that fans will also be able to enjoy the billboard in several of its theaters if they wish to see it in a much larger space and on a giant screen. The billboard will be broadcast in the Caribbean Cinemas of Plaza Las Américas, Montehiedra, Distrito VIP Cinemas, San Patricio VIP Cinemas, Barceloneta, Las Catalinas in Caguas, Western Plaza in Mayagüez and Ponce Towne. Tickets will be sold online and directly at the aforementioned theaters, at a cost of $20.00 per person with tax included.

On one of his many visits to the island, for an interview with El Nuevo Día in El Morro in 2016. (Angel M. Rivera)

In July 2016 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Serrano knocked down Colombian Calista Silgado twice in the first round to successfully defend the WBO featherweight title. (Edward Diller/DiBella Entertainment)

In a 2016 photo with her sister Cindy Serrano, whom she will try to avenge for the loss she suffered against the Irish Katie Taylor in 2018, and who will now face Amanda on April 30, 2022. (Thais Llorca)

Queen among former champions, this is how Amanda wore during a ceremony on the WBO island to give her one of her champion belts. (ANDRE KANG)

The fighter has made known her pride in her Puerto Rican heritage and has not only come to visit the island, but has fought in Puerto Rico. (ANDRE KANG)

Amanda Serrano, in her search for new challenges, ventured into mixed martial arts. Here when she tied with Corina Herrera in 2018. (Supplied)

On January 18, 2019, Amanda only needed 35 seconds to be crowned world champion in a seventh weight category when she defeated Eva Voraberger by knockout in the first round, in a fight held at the Hulu theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA)

Amanda Serrano faced and beat Daniela Bermúdez in 2021 at the Plaza del Quinto Centenario in Old San Juan, one of the few billboards in the midst of the pandemic. (David Villafane/Staff)

Amanda Serrano’s dominance in boxing has been such that for moments she has been left without challenges and without opponents. The fight against Taylor had been in the works for more than two years. (Supplied)

Schedule

The card will feature six other fights, including three additional headlines in addition to the main event. It will be broadcast live on DAZN starting at 7:30 pm But the main event between Serrano and Taylor is scheduled to start at approximately 10:15 pm, according to organizers.

match format

As is customary in women’s boxing, and which will perhaps be notable for the first time to those who are unaware and have not seen a women’s fight as a main event, Serrano and Taylor will square off in this 10-round title fight with 2:00 minutes remaining. duration each. This is in contrast to the men’s title fights, which are always 12 rounds of 3:00 minutes each.

The issue of 10 rounds and 2:00 minutes per round was something that Serrano used to launch a challenge to the Irishwoman, who was invited to accept fighting 12 rounds of 3:00 minutes as in the case of men.. The move seemed more like something strategic to play with the mind of his rival, since that challenge occurred even after the first press conference to promote the card, when the terms for the fight between the two were already defined and in a contract.

other fights

Among the preliminary bouts, there will be another three title bouts, including a women’s bout. In a unification clash of the four super middleweight world championships, Franchon Crews Dezurn and Elin Cederroos will meet. Each one has two bands.

Meanwhile, Austin Williams will meet Chordale Booker for the vacant WBA Americas continental title at middleweight. And Galal Yafai will face Miguel Cartagena for the WBC intercontinental flyweight title. These last two fights are for regional titles.