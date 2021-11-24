Amanda Seyfried: 10 things you don’t know about the actress

Amanda Seyfried she is one of the actresses who will still go a long way in the history of cinema. She has always shown that she has an innate talent for acting and singing and, despite her success, she never got her head.

Always humble, with that child’s face, with her blue eyes and her blond hair, she made audiences from all over the world fall in love. From Oh Mama! to First Reformed, success continues to advance, as does his skill.

Here, then, are ten things you didn’t know about Amanda Seyfried.

Amanda Seyfried: her films films

1. Amanda Seyfried: films and career. Seyfried’s film debut dates back to 2004, when she participated in the comedy Mean Girls. Later he will act in Alpha Dog (2006), Solstice (2008) and the film adaptation of Oh Mama!, in which she plays Sophie, Donna’s daughter, played by Meryl Streep. Later, he worked in films such as Jennifer’s Body (2008), Chloe – Between seduction and deception (2009), Letters to Juliet (2010), Dear John (2010), Blood Red Riding Hood (2011) and In time (2011). Return to the musical with Les Misérables in 2012, and then plays porn star Linda Lovelace in Lovelace (2013), later to work in A million ways to die in the West (2014), One becomes young (2015), Pan – Journey to Neverland (2015) and Fathers and Daughters (2015). His most recent films include First Reformed (2017), Oh Mama! Here we go again (2018), Anon (2018), You had to go (2020), Mank (2020) and The appearance of things (2021).

2. He also acted for television. However, the actress’s career began on television, where from 2000 to 2001 she starred in the soap opera This is how the world goes around. Later she also appeared in series such as The valley of the pines (2002-2003), Veronica Mars (2004-2006), Dr. House (2005), Wildfire (2006) and Big Love (2006-2011). In 2015, Amanda Seyfriend landed a very important part in the third season of Twin Peaks, that of Rebecca Burnett. Seyfried has now finished filming the series The Dropout, where she plays the role of Elizabeth Holmes.



Amanda Seyfried, 2020 and the Oscars

3. She was nominated for the prestigious award. 2020 was a particularly important year for Seyfried. In addition to becoming a mother for the second time, she starred in the film Mank, playing actress Marion Davies. Thanks to this role, Seyfried has garnered some of the best reviews of her career, also winning several awards. She also earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. While not winning the award, she relaunched herself as one of the great performers of her generation.

Amanda Seyfried is hot

4. Amanda Seyfried has no problem shooting nude scenes. The American actress admitted that, for her, sex scenes are liberating. In shooting the film Lovelace, in which she plays the porn star Linda Lovelace, Seyfried admitted that she felt free and had fun while shooting the hot scenes, without having any problems with shame or modesty: “Growing up they made me feel naked as something wrong because it was always being censored in movies, but why do we keep covering up for ourselves?“.

Amanda Seyfried in In time

5. For the film she practiced running in heels. In the sci-fi movie In time, the actress plays the daughter of the two wealthy Weis, Sylvia. Despite being the co-star, Seyfried appears on stage only half an hour into the film. The actress recalled with enthusiasm the set of this film, but said that she had a lot of difficulty in acting in this one, as there were several scenes of running on heels for her. In order to succeed in these, he therefore had to practice for a long time to avoid getting hurt.

Amanda Seyfried in Oh Mama!

6. Amanda Seyfried also made herself known thanks to her voice. Amanda has always cultivated a passion for singing, taking lessons already when she was a child. Passion which then became an integral and important part of his work. Indeed, it was thanks to the enormous success of Oh Mama! that the actress became famous all over the world, showing all her qualities as an actress and singer. It is she who sings the many ABBA songs planned for her character, without having therefore resorted to any substitute.

Amanda Seyfried is on Instagram

7. Amanda Seyfried is a social media user. The American actress has an Instagram profile followed by more than 5.1 million people: not a laughing figure. The actress is not obsessed with using social media, but she is still very active. The photos always portray her as the protagonist of working moments but also, and above all, of the daily moments that she wants to share with her fans. By following her, you can therefore stay up to date on her and her activities.

Amanda Seyfried: her husband and children

8. Amanda Seyfried has had envious boyfriends. The American actress has been married to her colleague since 2017 Thomas Sadoski, met in 2015 on the set of The Way We Get By and it seems that between the two it was love at first sight. But Amanda has an envious precedent: in the past, in fact, Amanda was engaged to Justin Long and, even earlier, with Ryan Philippe And Dominic Cooper, the latter known on the set of Oh Mama!.

9. Amanda Seyfried is a full-time mom. In March 2017, Seyfried gave birth to her first daughter, who was had by now husband Thomas Sadoski. From that moment on, the actress has partially thinned out her film holdings to be next to the little girl of the house. In September 2020, however, Thomas, the couple’s second child, was born.

Amanda Seyfried: age and height of the actress

10. Amanda Seyfried is small. The actress, born on December 3, 1985, is certainly not a big woman, but we know that good wine is in small barrels. 1.59cm tall, her innate grace did not go unnoticed, however, and she managed to stand up to all her colleagues. If you then add that she has eyes like the color of the sky and her hair as blond as wheat, one realizes that her beauty is total.

Sources: IMDb, biography, famousbirthdays