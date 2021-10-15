News

Amanda Seyfried: 3 Erotic Thrillers To See After Chloe: Between Seduction and Deception

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Tonight on Cielo starting at 9.15 pm it will be back on the air the erotic thriller Chloe: Between seduction and deception, film written and directed by Atom Egoyan starring Liam Neeson, Juliette Moore and Amanda Seyfried.

The film is famous for the sex scenes between Amanda Seyfried and Julianne Moore but it is just one of the many erotic thrillers with mosaic structures made by the Armenian director over the course of his long career: we can remember for example False truth, the twisted noir with deep tones based on the novel of the same name by Rupert Holmes and starring Colin Firth, Kevin Bacon and Alison Lohman, all about the dirty and perverse secrets of two famous entertainers involved in an intricate murder case.

Another famous title of the director is Exotica, released in 1994 and winner of the FIPRESCI award at the Cannes Film Festival: the story of the film revolves around a night club where Christina performs, another disturbing woman in Egoyan’s cinema who will once again be the fundamental piece of the puzzle to be recomposed to solve the mystery at the center of the narrative, the murder of a little girl.

Loading...
Advertisements

Sensual and mysterious too sci-fi Anon, directed by the great Andrew Niccol e distributed by Netflix: it tells the story of a detective (Clive Owen) who finds himself investigating several related murders, all in a futuristic context in which the life of every citizen is recorded and downloaded on a database: Amanda Seyfried plays a seductive femme fatale that the protagonist will meet along his path.

In this regard, we can only refer you to our review of Anon.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
733
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
597
News

Cinema, all films out in October
572
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
504
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
446
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
391
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
354
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
353
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
315
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top