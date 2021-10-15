Amanda Seyfried: 3 Erotic Thrillers To See After Chloe: Between Seduction and Deception

Tonight on Cielo starting at 9.15 pm it will be back on the air the erotic thriller Chloe: Between seduction and deception, film written and directed by Atom Egoyan starring Liam Neeson, Juliette Moore and Amanda Seyfried.

The film is famous for the sex scenes between Amanda Seyfried and Julianne Moore but it is just one of the many erotic thrillers with mosaic structures made by the Armenian director over the course of his long career: we can remember for example False truth, the twisted noir with deep tones based on the novel of the same name by Rupert Holmes and starring Colin Firth, Kevin Bacon and Alison Lohman, all about the dirty and perverse secrets of two famous entertainers involved in an intricate murder case.

Another famous title of the director is Exotica, released in 1994 and winner of the FIPRESCI award at the Cannes Film Festival: the story of the film revolves around a night club where Christina performs, another disturbing woman in Egoyan’s cinema who will once again be the fundamental piece of the puzzle to be recomposed to solve the mystery at the center of the narrative, the murder of a little girl.

Sensual and mysterious too sci-fi Anon, directed by the great Andrew Niccol e distributed by Netflix: it tells the story of a detective (Clive Owen) who finds himself investigating several related murders, all in a futuristic context in which the life of every citizen is recorded and downloaded on a database: Amanda Seyfried plays a seductive femme fatale that the protagonist will meet along his path.

In this regard, we can only refer you to our review of Anon.