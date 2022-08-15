Amanda Seyfried admits she stripped naked to keep her job

Although the years do not seem to pass by her, Amanda Seyfried has already been working in the film industry for a long time. She debuted when she was just a teenager, in the season of ‘As The World Turns’, in 1999 and, after going through different soap operas, ended up being one of the most remembered characters of ‘Bad Girls’. Over time this film, starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, has become a cult film, precisely because of the differentiated and complex personalities of each of its characters.

Starting to work even when you are so young has its consequences and the actress from the ‘Mamma Mia!’ franchise also wanted to talk about that in a recent interview. Firstly, she has pointed out that she has come out of early 2000s Hollywood “pretty unscathed”, but that she isn’t too proud of how she has done it. “Being 19 years old, walking without underwear… How did I let that happen? I know why: I was 19 years old, I didn’t want to bother anyone, but I did want to keep my job”, he pointed out in an intervention in Porter magazine.

Despite having debuted under these circumstances, the actress considers that, over the years, she has noticed a change in your confidence level, that has protected her to face these same problems as an adult woman. “There is a level of respect that I have never fully felt around me. It has nothing to do with any level of fame, recognition or critical admiration. Whatever it is, it’s not because of ‘Mank’, nor because of ‘The Dropout’ (series available on Disney+), it’s not because of having seen my movies. They respect me because I’m 36 years old and I know who I am,” he added.

In this sense, it is worth mentioning another recent interview in which the actress commented that She always felt “disgusted” by the male fans of the movie ‘Mean Girls’, which on more than one occasion had reminded her of the method used by her character in the film to predict the weather, because Karen Smith touches her breasts to find out what the temperature is going to be. “He was 18 and it was disgusting. I think being famous so young must be horrible. It must make you feel completely insecure.” […] and stressful. I see that it has happened to many of my companions”indicated for Marie Claire.

In this sense, it is important value the figure of the coordinator of intimacy scenes, about which has been talked about on different occasions and that already plays an essential role in the current film industry. These are professionals who they know the limits of each performer during the shooting set and they make sure that they have physical and emotional support specifically to coordinate scenes in which intimate moments appear, such as masturbation or sexual intercourse. It was precisely Alicia Vikander, star of ‘Irma Vep’, who recently commented that the figure of intimacy coordinators should have appeared years ago.