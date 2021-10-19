News

Amanda Seyfried against Hollywood’s economic sexism

Red carpet divas, Oscar-winning faces, performers of memorable films, but always and in any case less paid than male colleagues. It happens to Hollywood actresses who, historically, receive lower cachet than those of the actors. The last, in order of time, to report the economic sexism of the film industry it was Amanda Seyfried interpreter, among other films, of Oh Mama! (2008), Dear John (2010), In time (2011), Blood Red Riding Hood (2011) and Les Miserables (2012).

Amanda, in a recent interview, said she had a salary equal to 10% of that of the male co-star, in a recent blockbuster. The blonde performer has omitted the title of the film, but it is easy to guess that it could be In time starred next to the paid stra Justin Timberlake.

A courageous denunciation that of Amanda which punctures the internal dynamics of Hollywood and the mechanisms of the dream machine. The same complaint had already been made by the “sacred monster” Meryl Streep and from Patricia Arquette who said it in no uncertain terms during the worldwide live of the Oscars, up to Charlize Theron which managed to establish itself with Universal and get 10 million dollars to shoot the prequel of Snow White and the Hunter.

Gettyimages

Amanda Seyfried

