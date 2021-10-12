News

Amanda Seyfried alongside Kevin Bacon

Amanda Seyfried has officially joined the cast of the supernatural thriller You Should Have Left, where she will play the wife of Kevin Bacon’s character

You Should Have Left will be directed by David Koepp, on his own screenplay written for Blumhouse Productions. The production company plans to begin filming the supernatural thriller by the end of 2018.

The project is based on Daniel Kehlmann’s 2017 novel of the same name, which follows the story of a screenwriter who finds himself in a remote house in the Alps with his young wife and 6-year-old son, while he is working on the sequel to his own. hit movie. The author begins to lose his bearings due to unexplained events.

It was just right Kevin Bacon to bring the project to David Koepp: the two previously collaborated in 1999, on the supernatural thriller Deadly echoes. Koepp was mentioned as a screenwriter in Jurassic Park And Spider-Man and as a director in Black-out effect And Secret Window.

We will see soon Amanda Seyfried reprise the celebrated role of Sophie Sheridan in Oh Mama! Here we go again, which will arrive in Italian cinemas starting from 6 September 2018. The actress also starred alongside Ethan Hawk in the dramatic thriller First Reformed and is currently engaged in filming the film The Art of Racing in the Rain alongside Milo Ventimiglia.

