Amanda Seyfried, american girl! – Friend

Thirty years to be turned on December 3rd, born in Allentown in Pennsylvania, Amanda Seyfried she is the typical American girl. Long hair And blonde, big smile and clear eyes. It is no coincidence that he made his debut in the cinema with the film Mean girls in 2004 playing the role of Karen Smith, the most popular girl in the North Shore high school, able to sense the arrival of a storm from her breasts.

Actually Amanda Seyfried is anything but stupid. In just 11 years of career he starred in 26 movies (not counting soap operas and TV series), among which the latest to be released one after the other are Pan, travel to the Neverland by Joe Wright (in cinemas tomorrow) e Christmas suddenly by Jessie Nelson (from November 26), in which she stars with Diane keaton and John Goodman…

So many different roles, but without ever changing her look, on the set as in life. Amanda stays true to hers long blond hair (at best she can go from ash blonde to honey blonde, platinum to caramel) and her rosy cheeks (she has sensitive skin and slight hints of rosacea). To the black mascara, spread in abundance on the upper and lower lashes, which lights up her pale eyes and the cherry-tinted lipstick that, often on official occasions, colors her fleshy, sometimes chapped lips.

True to her look as she is with her inseparable furry friend, the Australian Shepherd Finn. Just go to Amanda’s Instagram profile (@mingey) to find out that there are more photos of him than of her. Between a set and a flight, Finn always alongside the actress ended up appearing in the film as well Fathers and daughters by Gabriele Muccino.

