amanda seyfried received a nomination for Oscar for her role in Mank, and is now a winner of the Emmy thanks to the incredible transformation she had to bring to life the Silicon Valley con artist, Elizabeth Holmes, in the series The Dropout, and that reminds us that she is one of the best actresses of this generation.

Most will remember Seyfried as Karen Smith (who could “predict” rain) on the sitcom Mean Girlswhere she was one of the friends of the evil Regina George, but Seyfried’s career is much more interesting and has taken unexpected paths over time.

The actress has worked in horror films (including a ghost film that is rare and impossible to stop watching), dramas, blockbuster comedies and independent films that were misunderstood, and today are cult films, and in each of them she has shown that can shine even if it doesn’t have the main character and shares the scene with great movie legends (as is the case with Meryl Streep or Ethan Hawke).

Seyfried is a multifaceted, talented actress and she also chooses her projects very well, so watching her films is always a good experience.

Amanda Seyfried and her most important films (and where to see them)

Jennifer’s Body – Star+

This 2009 film with Megan fox it was ahead of its time. Jennifer’s Body It was written by Devil Cody and tells the story of a teenager who, after living a traumatic experience, becomes a kind of demon that feeds on her schoolmates, so her friend (Seyfried) must find a way to stop her before she kills everyone.

Chloe – Mubi