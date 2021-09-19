High seduction rate on the prestigious American red carpet of the Golden Globe. The award ceremony of the 78th edition of the Golden Globe Awards took place on February 28, 2021 and was broadcast live on the US network NBC. We admired not only sparkling haute couture dresses but also haute joaillerie masterpieces. Amanda Seyfried, longtime friend of the Maison Jaeger-LeCoultre, she elegantly wore one Feuille Jaeger-LeCoultre 101 in rose gold on the red carpet. A precious model that combines the watchmaking experience and the jewels of the Manufacture. “The Jaeger-LeCoultre jewel watch is effortless because it goes well with everything and adds a refined and glamorous touch to my whole ensemble “, said the American actress, model and singer about the Jaeger-LeCoultre Golden Globe masterpiece.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Golden Globe: a combination of charm and elegance

In addition to the interpreter of “Mean Girls”, another testimonial of the Maison is Nicholas Hoult. The British actor of “The Banker” opted for the Reverso Classic Large Duoface Small Seconds Jaeger-LeCoultre at the Golden Globe Awards. “My favorite design is the Reverso Duoface. It can evolve from a daytime clock into an elegant evening clock. Perfect for tonight“, he has declared Nicholas Hoult about his splendid Jaeger-LeCoultre watch worn at the Golden Globes.

101 Feuille a watch with 167 pave diamonds Originally conceived and developed for jewelery watches and introduced in 1929 by the great Maison, caliber 101 revolutionized women's watchmaking, its tiny size and baguette shape offering new realms of aesthetic freedom to designers. Amanda Seyfried showed off a truly unique Jaeger-LeCoultre Golden Globe masterpiece! At 14mm in length, less than 5mm wide and weighing just one gram, the small hand-wound caliber remains the world's smallest mechanical movement to date. 101 Feuille is adorned with 167 pavé diamonds (10.3 carats), set against each other and arranged by hand in the workshops of the Manufacture. On the silver opaline dial, two discreet Bastone hands reflect eternal femininity. And how could the union of mechanical perfection and jewelery excellence improve over rose gold? Sensual, exquisitely feminine and timeless, this precious metal fits perfectly into its new lead role. The Reverso Jager-LeCoultre at the Golden Globes In 1931 Jaeger-LeCoultre launched a watch destined to become a design classic of the 20th century: the Reverso. Created to withstand the rigors of polo matches, its elegant, Art Deco lines and unique reversible case make it one of the most immediately pythomizele watches of all time. Over the course of nine decades, the Reverso has continually reinvented itself without ever compromising its identity. It has housed more than fifty different calibers, while its white metal backhand has become a canvas for creative expression, decorated with enamel, engravings or precious stones. Today, ninety years after the Reverso's birth, it continues to optimize the spirit of modernity that inspired its creation. Jaeger-LeCoultre at the Golden Globes is therefore confirmed as the undisputed protagonist.

