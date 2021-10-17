Amanda Seyfried and Paul Giamatti in the cast of the film

Production will begin next week in the US for the drama A Mouthful Of Air, with Amanda Seyfried, Finn Wittrock Amy Irving, Jennifer Carpenter and Paul Giamatti

Written and directed by Amy Koppelman (I Smile Back) and based on Koppelman’s novel of the same name, the screenplay by A Mouthful of Air focuses on the character and examines the relationship between the creative process and mental illness.

Amanda Seyfried she will play Julie, a new mother and author of children’s books, who escapes into the bright, colorful world of her creations to leave behind the darkness caused by her postpartum depression.

Finn Wittrock will play Ethan, Julie’s husband. Amy Irving will play Julie’s mother, Jennifer Carpenter will play her sister-in-law and Paul Giamatti he will play his doctor.

The film is produced by Mike Harrop, Koppelman, Seyfried, Lee Cohen MD and Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler of Maven Pictures. Jenny Halper brought the project to Maven.

Amanda Seyfried recently starred opposite Milo Ventimiglia in the adaptation of The Art Of Racing In The Rain by Simon Curtis. Next year he will star opposite Kevin Bacon in You Should Have Left by David Koepp. He will also lend his voice to the Warner Bros animated film Scoob.