Amanda Seyfried and set panic attacks

Hollywood is not as beautiful as they want us to believe and many celebrities flee the world of cinema in search of a "normal" and less stressful life. And the story of the American actress makes you think

The American actress Amanda Seyfried became famous at the age of 19 for her performance in Mean Girls, admitted in a video interview to The Today Show from suffer from anxiety and severe panic attacks so much so that he had to give up many important parts, especially in the theater, for fear of not being able to withstand the tension.

The carefree, cheerful and proactive former girl of the musical Oh Mama And Letters to Juliet, the two films that have consecrated her as an international star, has therefore announced her retirement (even if only momentarily) from the scene due to the severe stress and performance anxiety to which it has been subjected in recent years.

It is therefore moved to a farm in the Catskill Mountains, outside New York, with her husband Thomas Sadoski (actor known on the set of The Last Word and married in 2017) and their two children, Nina and Thomas with their mother who acts as a nanny for the grandchildren. A “long desired normality that I could not find in New York»Confirms the newly nominated actress al Academy Award for the film Mank which also explains that he had “a desperate need to feel grounded in a place where I am sure it will always be there“.

After nearly two decades spent in Hollywood in the spotlight, Amanda Seyfried, who grew up in glitter and sequins, should have been used to being “overexposed”. Instead the 35 year old he has been suffering from obsessive-compulsive syndrome for over five years: “A panic attack is a life or death thing.”

“Your body goes into “fight or flight” mode, the endorphin rush that occurs after a panic attack is truly extraordinary, you feel relieved and your body is recovered, it’s a weird thing because it’s physiological, but it starts in your head», The actress stressed again, explaining that I am in her world many actors and actresses who have moved away from Hollywood over the years because they were frightened by the negative effect it had on their bodies and minds.

We “mere mortals” have always seen the Mecca of cinema as an ideal place to fulfill dreams of glory but, apparently, it has turned into nightmare for many celebrities who flee from the famous “mound” for a flash of normality. And the story of the actress’s ailments must make us think about what we want.

In fact, during the interview, Amanda Seyfried spoke of her desire to make people understand that, despite the work she does, he is an absolutely normal person. “There is no one who wakes me up with breakfast in bed and I don’t have a driver to drive me around. And every time I meet someone new, I desperately want them to understand that they can talk to me, that I want to connect as well as everyone else, because i am like everyone else“.