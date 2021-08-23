Amanda Seyfried and the touching tribute to Bill Paxton: “It was wonderful, I miss it so much” (PHOTO)

“I was so lucky to meet this man,” reads the post shared by Amanda Seyfried to remember her friend and colleague Bill Paxton.

Amanda Seyfried he recalled Bill Paxton, his co-star in the Big Love series, through a post shared on social media in which he remembers some moments spent with the actor who died four years ago following a stroke.

It was February 25, 2017 when Bill Paxton, American actor and director loved and known for his roles in cult films such as Terminator Aliens, Tombstone, Apollo 13, Twister and Titanic, left us. More than four years after his death, which occurred when he was 61, Amanda Seyfried chose to remember him, publishing a touching tribute on social media.

“Bill and I. Sorting through the thousands of photos I’ve put away over the years has been mostly fun, but every now and then I find one that brings me to my knees. I was so lucky to meet this man and hear his warm bright light as I played her daughter in Big Love She was wonderful and so deeply loved and I miss her“, reads Seyfried’s post, which shows the actress hugging in Paxton.

Big Love was produced from 2006 to 2011 and starred Paxton as Bill Hendrickson, the patriarch of a fundamentalist Mormon family who practices polygamy. Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloë Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin starred in the HBO series as his wives, while Seyfried played the eldest daughter, Sarah. Paxton died of a stroke in 2017 after complications arose during heart surgery to replace a valve and correct an aortic aneurysm. According to the death certificate, the 61-year-old actor was operated on February 14 and died 11 days later following a stroke.

In the wake of his death, Seyfried called Paxton a “an extraordinary and supportive father figure for me at the beginning of my career“in a statement made to PEOPLE.”Incredibly inspired and full of life at all times, it made you feel like anything was possible“, the actress said at the time, adding:”This is a terrible loss“.

In the comments section of Seyfried’s latest post, many Paxton fans continued to honor the actor. “What a wonderful and rare light that man was. My God“wrote Aaron Paul, while John Molner commented by writing:”Big loss“.