Amanda Seyfried and the touching tribute to Bill Paxton | It was wonderful

Amanda Seyfried and the touching tribute to Bill Paxton: “It was wonderful, I miss it so much” (PHOTO) (On Sunday 22 August 2021) “I was so lucky to meet this man,” reads the post shared by Amanda Seyfried to remember the friend and colleague Bill Paxton. Amanda Seyfried he recalled Bill Paxton, his co-star in the Big Love series, through a post shared on social media in which he remembers some moments spent with the actor who died four years ago following a stroke. It was February 25, 2017 when he left us Bill Paxton, American actor and director loved and known for his roles in cult films such as Terminator Aliens, …Read on movieplayer

