Amanda Seyfried and the traumatic story of the second birth

With enormous joy and emotion, Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski they announced that they have become parents for the second time. The family grows and, this time, the bow is dyed blue: in fact, little Tommy is born. The couple gave the happy news via social media through the profile of the humanitarian association Inara (as Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry had previously done in choosing Unicef as a charity), which cares for child victims of war zones.

“We are so happy to be the first, together with War Child Usa, to announce that Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski they welcomed the second child into this world“, Is written on the association’s Instagram post, which then tagged the profiles of Amanda and Thomas. The actress of Oh Mama! and her husband, 45-year-old US actor Thomas Sadoski, announced the birth of their second child in December last year. The unborn child is the second son of the two, already parents of little Nina, four years old.

Amanda Seyfried
Photo: Instagram @mingey

But the 35-year-old actress recently opened up with the magazine People, releasing an open-hearted interview about the complications related to the birth of little Tommy. “Something went wrong with the second birth. The baby was fine, but it was difficult and painful. It was not supposed to happen, and that added further trauma, ”says Amanda. The star did not specify further, only explaining that it was a “spinal matter“, Currently on the mend.

Amanda Seyfried childbirth: complications during the birth of her second child

Following the painful complications that occurred during childbirth, Seyfried subsequently had to collide with very expensive medical fees. “I went to the doctor every week after the pregnancy and suddenly the blow came: ‘Hi, here are some hospital bills!’ I mean, I am still receiving them but I have yet to heal“, Said the actress, who had to manage the parenting of two children while recovering.


