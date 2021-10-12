News

Amanda Seyfried becomes ambassador for Lancôme

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Amanda Seyfried becomes ambassador for Lancôme
Amanda Seyfried

Lancôme he chose Amanda Seyfried as a new global ambassador. The American actress will appear in advertising campaigns for the French brand she is headed by L’Oréal starting from the beginning of 2020.

“It is extremely exciting to be welcomed into this incredible family of female ambassadors, all so different yet all so united in their mission to represent Lancôme, while also embodying the virtues and positive values ​​that empower and empower women around the world,” she said. Seyfried in a note.

“Like a true Lancôme woman, Amanda brings her talent as an actress and singer, her natural beauty and her unrivaled joie de vivre to our world. It perfectly represents our values, ”he said Françoise Lehmann, president of Lancôme international.

Loading...
Advertisements

On the big screen, Seyfried played Sophie in the ai-nominated musical film series Golden globe Oh Mama! and also appeared in Les misérables, Ted 2 And First reformed.

More recently, the actress starred with Milo Ventimiglia in the adaptation of Simon Curtis from The Art of Racing in the Rain. The 34-year-old also supports some charitable causes, including the Best friends animal society.

Other Lancôme ambassadors include Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Penélope Cruz And Isabella Rossellini. In August Lancôme officially launched Idôle, the feminine fragrance featuring the American actress and singer Zendaya Coleman (to see MFF of 27 August).

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
637
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
505
News

Cinema, all films out in October
416
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
354
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
342
News

Kylie Jenner posts cute photos of new dog Kevin: ‘My Boy’ 2021: Planet Witch
317
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
283
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
270
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top