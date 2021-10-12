Amanda Seyfried becomes ambassador for Lancôme

Amanda Seyfried



Lancôme he chose Amanda Seyfried as a new global ambassador. The American actress will appear in advertising campaigns for the French brand she is headed by L’Oréal starting from the beginning of 2020.

“It is extremely exciting to be welcomed into this incredible family of female ambassadors, all so different yet all so united in their mission to represent Lancôme, while also embodying the virtues and positive values ​​that empower and empower women around the world,” she said. Seyfried in a note.

“Like a true Lancôme woman, Amanda brings her talent as an actress and singer, her natural beauty and her unrivaled joie de vivre to our world. It perfectly represents our values, ”he said Françoise Lehmann, president of Lancôme international.

On the big screen, Seyfried played Sophie in the ai-nominated musical film series Golden globe Oh Mama! and also appeared in Les misérables, Ted 2 And First reformed.

More recently, the actress starred with Milo Ventimiglia in the adaptation of Simon Curtis from The Art of Racing in the Rain. The 34-year-old also supports some charitable causes, including the Best friends animal society.

Other Lancôme ambassadors include Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Penélope Cruz And Isabella Rossellini. In August Lancôme officially launched Idôle, the feminine fragrance featuring the American actress and singer Zendaya Coleman (to see MFF of 27 August).