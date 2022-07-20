Amanda Seyfried bent over backwards to try to land the role of Ariana Grande in ‘Wicked’

Amanda Seyfried – THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN Premiere 2019 – Photoshot

Amanda Seyfried has “bent over backwards” to try to land the lead role in ‘Wicked’.

The 36-year-old actress, who has previously starred in hit big-screen musicals like ‘Mamma Mia!’ and the 2012 adaptation of ‘Les Miserables’, competed against Ariana Grande for the role of Glinda the Good Witch and auditioned while filming ‘The Dropout’.

She told Backstage, “Last summer, when I was playing Elizabeth [Holmes], on weekends, I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked — because I wanted to. »

She continued, “You know what? Yes, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I give you my Sunday. »

She added, “I literally bent over backwards while playing the toughest role of my life. »

Seyfried admitted that the experience was still worth it, because she was able to see her evolution as a singer.

She said, “I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. »

She added, “Because since ‘The Miz,’ I was like, ‘I have to be better. I have to do better. So whatever happens next in terms of musicals, I’m finally ready. »