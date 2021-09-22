Amanda Seyfried: between family and farm

The sweet Sophie of Oh mama! grew up and from the islet in the Aegean landed on the red carpet of the Oscars for Mank. Although in the limelight she prefers the peace of the farm where she lives with her husband Thomas Sadoski, children Nina and Thomas and the dog Finn

Amanda Seyfried, after her Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Marion Davies in Mank by David Fincher, she certainly hasn’t rested. Since moving to her farm in Catskill, in the Appalachian Mountains (a two-hour drive from New York), she has been busy with her children Nina, four, and Thomas, ten months, with actor Thomas Sadoski, and with its ecological garden, horses, chickens, dogs, citrus cultivation and much more. He also has a white donkey, which he considers his good luck charm, but cinema is still one of his fixed points and the double step between private life and professional appointments seems to have found a precise harmony.

Launched by her interpretation of the sunny Sophie in Oh mama!, Amanda declares herself a fan of musical comedies: her favorite film is The Wizard of Oz also because of the song Over the rainbow, which is her children’s favorite lullaby. But no film, in his opinion, will ever be as successful Fourth Estate by Orson Welles: after Mank, which tells the story of its genesis, the actress receives many scripts. We just saw her in the thriller The appearance of things (Netflix), while awaiting his proof in the mini TV series The Dropout, about the disgraced Silicon Valley super business woman, Elizabeth Holmes.

Amanda’s priorities, however, are different from the professional ambitions of the past. Entering the category of new “farmers” is a real trend in American life today and it is also a trend in Hollywood. Laughs the actress: «Yes, we are the new farmers: waking up, going to see how many eggs the hens have made, how are the goats and saying hello to my donkey is a really nice way to start the day. Being in the countryside guarantees my children a healthy life and, in the future, many good memories of days spent outdoors ».

Amanda had dreamed of this life for many years and reveals that she suffered from anxiety and depression, especially in the years she lived in Hollywood. The choice to move to a farm was for her a decision made before meeting her future husband (the couple married in 2017). “Thomas is also enthusiastic about the rural community where we live. When we don’t work on some movies, we hang out with people who live in some other farm not far from ours and who don’t live with an obsession with power and success ».

Was privileging the family an easy choice for you?

Yes, but I never thought of leaving acting, I just sought an authentic balance because the job of the actor causes stress, insecurities, continuous waiting between one film and another.

Don’t you think it’s counterproductive for a career to live away from California or New York’s high society?

No, my decision is in tune with that of well-established actors, musicians and directors, just think of Ron Howard who with his wife Cheryl settled years ago on a farm in Connecticut and certainly it was not a damage to his career. . I won’t miss Hollywood, where I like to go just for work. After the success of Mean Girls – that although it’s from 2004, it’s one of today’s favorite teen series – I’ve lived in Hollywood for a long time and always felt lonely. It is really difficult to keep a sense of reality and everyday life in Los Angeles and it is no coincidence that many, as soon as they start a family, move and go to live, for example, in San Francisco or in the Napa Valley countryside.

How do you go about your days as a mother and as an actress with all the job offers you receive?

I get up early, I prepare everything for the children, especially for the little one, I take care of the animals, I water the plants, I talk to my husband about everything. I am the daughter of a psychologist and therapist and a pharmacist: they have always taught me the reality and simplicity of everyday life. I have a musician sister, we are very close and mom often helps us in our not always so easy lives. Anyway, I would never have been happy just being an actress around the world, of that I’m sure.

Do you read storybooks to your children?

Of course I read fairy tales to Nina, Thomas is small, but he already loves animals and I plan to show him illustrated books since his early years. I believe that fairy tales help develop imagination and creativity. My favorites? snow-white, Little Red Riding Hood, but also many others. I like picture books and coloring books for children and also for me. After Mank I also interpreted A mouthful of air directed by Amy Koppelman, a young director and writer. My character, Julie, is quite a children’s book author.

Are you always very active in assisting refugee children and war orphans?

More than ever, my popularity is welcome if it helps the associations I work with to procure medicines for refugee children and for many orphans due to the violence in the world.

Do you still have many friends in Hollywood?

Yes, but many have made the same choice as me and live in other states. I remained close friends with Channing Tatum, together we shot one of my favorite films Dear John in 2012, based on a book by writer Nicholas Spark. I have several friends among the actresses, starting with all those who played the two with me Oh Mama!. Anne Hathaway is my favorite actress of the same age, we shot together Les Misérables.

Critics have often written that in some of her films she revealed good qualities as a singer and musician. Haven’t you ever thought about joining a band?

No, but music has always been a guiding element in my family. Singing is a hobby of mine and it has also been a serious job for many films where the voice in the songs of the soundtracks has always been mine. I’m not as good as Meryl Streep, but I’m still proud of our music video, along with Lily James, for Oh Mama! Here we go again. The song My Love, My Life It’s one of my favorites.

You are experiencing a golden age in the private sector and in your profession. If you were to give advice to some young people who want to become an actor what would they say?

To young actresses I would say that defeats, being rejected at an audition teach more than success, they spur you to look for what you really want in your feelings as well.

How do you see your future?

When I think about my future I see myself acting in some movies even when I have all white hair … and my children may want to become actors …

