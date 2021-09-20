Amanda Seyfried biography: who she is, age, height, weight, children, husband, Instagram and private life

Amanda Michelle Seyfried is an american actress, singer and model, born in Pennsylvania on December 3, 1985 under the Zodiac sign of Sagittarius, is high one meter and fifty nine, weight unavailable and has blue eyes and blond hair.

She graduated in 2003 from Allentown’s William Allen High School and enrolled at New York City’s Fordham University.

Amanda began her career as a model, and in 2000 she made her debut as an actress. There are several films and series in which he took part such as, to name a few: The Clapper, First Reformed, First Reformed, Gringo, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Anon, Through my eyes (The Art of Racing in the Rain), You Should Have Left, Mank, As the World Turns, La valle dei pini (All My Children), Veronica Mars, Law & Order – Special Victims Unit, Dr. House – Medical Division (House, MD), Wildfire, Big Love, CSI – Crime Scene, Justice – In the Name of the Law (Justice), Twin Peaks, and many others.

In private life is married with Thomas Sadoski, and the couple is a parent of: Nina and in September 2020 the birth of theirs is announced second child.

You can follow the actress on her own oficial Instagram profile @mingey.