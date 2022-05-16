Amanda Seyfried Breaks Her Silence, Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed After ‘Mean Girls’

The movie “heavy girls” has become a favorite of pop culture and I help its protagonists to place them in the spotlight, unfortunately amanda seyfried recently revealed that he suffered sexual harassment after his role as “Karen Smith”.

Let’s remember that 18 years have passed since the premiere of “Mean Girls” where the actress and model played the role of “Karen Smith”, a beautiful young blonde “silly” and popular that in real life was far from pleasant for the actress because it was due to one of the scenes she suffered sexual harassment.

These revelations were told during an interview for Marie Claire, where the 36-year-old model explained why they harassed hera fact that he described as “disgusting”.

In one of the final scenes of “Mean Girls”, Amanda Seyfried in her character of Karen Smith, points out that she could be a meteorologist, since her bust supposedly warns her when it is already raining.

Because of this, men used to approach her and ask if it was going to rain, which made her feel very uncomfortable. It should be noted that she was a minor in the United States when this happened.

“I always felt very grossed out by it. She was like 18 years old. it was just disgusting”, commented to Marie Claire.

Amanda Seyfried walks away from the spotlight

Amanda Seyfried also confessed that after being a victim of harassment, she made the decision to take a break from the film industry for a season: “Being famous (young) really sucks, it makes you feel completely insecure in the world,” she said.

On the other hand, he added that seeing artists of the age he was when he experienced this, he realized that they are wrong when it comes to the entertainment industry.

“I see these younger actors who think they have to have confidence. They think they have to have an assistant,” said the “Mamma Mia”.“They think that their whole world has changed (…) So, I bought a farm. I thought, we’re going in the opposite direction,” she added.

Despite this, the interpreter acknowledges that “Mean Girls” not only brought negative things to her life, it gave her international fame. However, the industry and her fans classified her as the “pretty blonde”.

“Mean girls put me on the map, really got my foot in the door. But being typecast was what you had to fight against,” she noted. “In 2004, I had to be very careful not to be just ‘the pretty blonde,’” added Amanda Seyfried in conclusion.