Amanda Seyfried Calls for Action on Mamma Mia 3!: “The Plot Doesn’t Even Matter Right Now”

One of the most popular movies of the early 2000s is My goodness! Released in 2008, the jukebox musical romantic comedy was based on the songs of ABBA and featured an all-star cast including Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Amanda Seyfried.

In 2018, a sequel, My goodness! Here we go again, released. Most of the original cast returned for the sequel, including Seyfried. In the years since then, he has expressed a desire to make a third film in the franchise. Seyfried recently discussed how mamma mia 3 could still be possible.

The original cast of ‘Mamma Mia!’ is on board to make a third movie

My goodness! starring Meryl Streep (left) and Amanda Seyfried in 2008 | Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Based on the love of everyone involved in the making of the first two My goodness! films recalls the experience, it is clear that some wonderful memories were created. However, while rumors of a third My goodness! The film has been swirling for several years, nothing has been confirmed yet.

In 2020, Seyfried said that the entire main cast, including superstar Meryl Streep, would be ready to make a third film. “Listen, every person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out,” Seyfried told Collider. “That’s what we talked about last time, did we ever think we’d end up here again on an island in Croatia?”

The actress even noted that she thinks the sequel film was better than the first, as it gave the story something “to grow with.” Even ABBA band member Björn Ulvaeus said in 2019 that he is not averse to working on a third party. My goodness! movie. He told Magic Radio, “If someone comes up with an idea for My goodness! 3, You know I’ll take a look at it. We’ll take a look at it.

Amanda Seyfried recently made a statement about a third ‘Mamma Mia!’ movie

Seyfried and the rest of the cast could be on board to make a third My goodness! movie. But even she acknowledges that many elements would have to fit. Recently, she opened up in a video shared on Variety’s TikTok account. The 36-year-old noted: “Someone has to have an idea…I just don’t know where that idea is going.”

Seyfried joked, “The plot doesn’t even matter at this point. If ABBA has any new songs, throw them in there, get the cast back together, Meryl is definitely coming back for the whole…um, or else.” She admitted: “She is very forgiving of us. We just want to go back to Greece and dance.”

Interestingly, Seyfried’s comments about the new ABBA songs tie back to her 2020 Collider interview. She had pointed out that one of the big obstacles to a third movie was the fact that they had already used most of the ABBA tunes. in the first two movies.

“But I’ll tell you something: I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and I hope I’m wrong again. I don’t think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie,” the actor told the publication.

Amanda Seyfried talked about setting boundaries

Calling all Super Troupers! For a limited time, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is available for purchase at a discounted price. Do you stay on vacation? Have the time of your life and sing @movies_anywhere This day! https://t.co/a7ybc9euOM pic.twitter.com/8jdbMkLSOt — Mamma Mia (@mammamiamovie) December 18, 2018

Seyfried was an up-and-coming actress when she was cast in My goodness! These days, she is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. Through the years, abandonment star learned a lot about how to thrive, both as an actor and as a person.

As he told Variety, in a TikTok video shared on his channel, “I’ve learned what the boundaries are and I’ve learned how to say no, which is a big thing for me because I’m a yes man and I’m always terrified of making the people feel uncomfortable.”

For now, there is no definitive news to share about a third My goodness! movie. But fans can rest assured that if the right opportunity arises, Seyfried and her former co-stars will jump at the chance to reprise her roles once again.

RELATED: Exes Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper ‘had to be soft’ with each other while filming ‘Mamma Mia! two’