Amanda Seyfried is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, having more than 30 films in its artistic history.

The famous one became known in his youth, in the role of Karen Smithin the iconic movie heavy girls.

At that time the actress had 19 years old, and although that movie brought her to stardom, the famous one remembers it as something traumatic that affected her personal life.





And it is that Amanda experienced sexual harassment due to her role as Karen, for a scene he starred in, and for which he felt “disgusted”.

Amanda Seyfried confesses that she suffered sexual harassment for this Mean Girls scene

The actress said that she felt very uncomfortable after the film because of a scene in which she touched her breasts in front of Cady, the role of Lindsay Lohan, in which she claimed she had powers.

And it is that I explained to him that by touching her breasts she could predict the weather, and know if it was going to rain, to which Cady was surprised.

This resulted in him being a victim of sexual harassment, because men harassed her in the street and asked her if it was raining, waiting for her to touch her breasts, which, of course, made her uncomfortable and made her feel very bad.

“I always felt really grossed out by it. She was like 19 years old. It was disgusting” confessed during an interview for Marie Claire.





The famous had a hard time not being pigeonholed in the role of “dumb blonde”, and being taken seriously, but finally she succeeded and began to get more serious roles such as Dear John, Mamma Mia!, and The Price of Tomorrow.

This shows how vulnerable and exposed women are, especially in the world of acting.

Fortunately, Amanda now has a successful career, and has put this bad time in the past, although it scarred her, and succeeds as the entrepreneurial and powerful woman that she is.