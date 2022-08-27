Amanda Seyfried confesses that she was pressured to strip

amanda seyfried He got his first television role in 1999, on the series As The World Turn, when he was just nine years old. Despite her youth, the American amply demonstrated her talent on camera and soon managed to make the leap to the big screen. Karen’s character in Bad Girls It was the great springboard to Hollywood. Since then, The interpreter has starred in multiple series and movies, including the iconic mamma miaand today he can boast of being one of the most acclaimed faces on the audiovisual scene.

Despite the success obtained, there are decisions that the actress, singer and model made in the beginning and that she now regrets. Among them, undressing before the camera. “At 19, going around without underwear… are you kidding me? How did I let that happen? I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to bother anyone, and I wanted to keep my job. It was that’s why”has confessed in a recent interview with the magazine Porter.

Seyfried points out that today he no longer has this fear to say no to attitudes that he does not consider opportune. He doesn’t even feel that pressure to do it. “There is a level of respect that I have never felt so fully around me,” she said, alluding to the fact that this respect is due to the fact that “she is 36 years old and knows who she is.”

A criticism of Hollywood that once again puts the figure of privacy coordinators on the set in the spotlight. The importance of having someone next to you to help you with the scene, with whom you can feel comfortable and who you can also turn to in case of problems. Amanda is just the last to talk about it, previously there have been innumerable female and male faces in Hollywood who praise the fact that today there are people working on it and that the directors do not hesitate to count on them whenever the film requires it. require.