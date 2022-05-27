Amanda Seyfried Credits Her ‘Mank’ Oscar Nomination For Landing Her Role In ‘The Dropout’

Amanda Seyfried is one of those actresses who has appeared in many successful projects while avoiding the trappings of fame. The 36-year-old actor has acted in movies like Dear John, My goodness!, Jennifer’s bodyY Letters to Julietestablishing herself as a charming comedic actress.

In recent years, Seyfried has earned more praise for his dramatic roles. After high-profile roles in men Y abandonment, the fans sing his praises. In a recent interview, Seyfried talked about her role in men and how you think this role influenced your chance at abandonment.

Amanda Seyfried received critical acclaim for her work on ‘Mank’

MANK's Amanda Seyfried explains how she created her Academy Award®-nominated portrayal of Golden Age Hollywood screen icon Marion Davies.

the biopic men was released in theaters in November 2020, with a Netflix release in December. Directed by David Fincher, the film tells the story of legendary Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his clique of friends, family and business associates.

The film features several high-profile stars playing iconic actors from Hollywood’s Golden Age, including Tom Burke as Orson Welles, Craig Robert Young as Charlie Chaplin, and Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies.

Seyfried received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Davies, earning the actor his first Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination. For Seyfried, men It marked a turning point in his career. He showed that he not only had the ability to take on real life people, but also completely immerse himself in a role.

What did Amanda Seyfried say about landing her role in ‘The Dropout’?

In 2022, Seyfried gained attention again when she played Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the biotech company Theranos, in the limited series abandonment. For Seyfried, the project was no coincidence. As Seyfried told Marie Claire, “I got the call about abandonment the day they nominated me [for Mank]. It is not a coincidence. He knew where that was coming from and he was fucking grateful.”

Seyfried admitted that he initially said no to the project, noting that he was battling COVID-19 at the time and didn’t want to leave his children to go film in Los Angeles. She also knew that she was not the first choice for the role of Elizabeth Holmes.

saturday night liveKate McKinnon originally received the offer to play Holmes. McKinnon dropped out of the project, leaving the role of Holmes vacant. Ultimately, Seyfried decided the opportunity was too good to pass up and she accepted the role from her.

What did the creator of ‘The Dropout’ say about Seyfried’s casting?

As pop culture fans know, Seyfried received a lot of praise for her work as Holmes and for the immersive way she transformed into a businesswoman. Liz Meriwether, creator of abandonmenttold Marie Claire that Seyfried was instrumental in making the show work.

“Amanda’s casting saved the project in this amazing way,” said Meriwether. “She is one of those few actresses that I always knew she could do comedy and drama. She had done a lot of work even before we got to the first rehearsals. In the first rehearsal, she had that voice; she had those manners.”

Seyfried admitted that while abandonment It was a lot of work, she is open to shooting a second season. For now, there are no immediate plans for a second season. Regardless, Seyfried will have plenty of exciting opportunities to keep her busy.

